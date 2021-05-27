Pop Culture Happy Hour

After an illustrious career in the groups JJ Project, Jus2, and GOT7, the musician and actor strikes out on his own. In the music video for his new single “Switch It Up,” the musician Jay B stands alone in a forest, surrounded by the emptiness of barren trees. But there’s one burst of vibrant verdure visible high above, as if the Earth has cleared space for the K-pop idol to shine. The visual accompanies the 27-year-old’s first solo single, a powerful re-introduction to a multi-hyphenate musician who has been a figurehead in the industry for nearly a decade. He’s been a celebrated b-boy and member of JJ Project and Jus2—but he’s best known as the leader of boy band GOT7 under the name “JB.” He’s also a member of the music collective ØFFSHORE (there, he records under the moniker Defsoul,) not to mention, adored for his work as a celebrated K-drama actor and photographer.