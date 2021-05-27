Cancel
Excl: First Trailer for Doc Film 'Storm Lake' About a Local Newspaper

Cover picture for the article"How long does the community support journalism? Because now people want to get their news for free…" We are proud to exclusively debut the first official trailer for a documentary film titled Storm Lake, from filmmakers Jerry Risius and Beth Levison. The film profiles the tough times and outstanding journalism of a small town newspaper called The Storm Lake Times, based in Storm Lake, Iowa (see Google Maps), near to Sioux City. Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Art Cullen and his family fight to unite & inform their Iowan farming community through their biweekly newspaper, The Storm Lake Times — come hell or pandemic. The film will world premiere at 24th Annual Full Frame Documentary Film Festival this month, then heads to AFI Docs for its DC premiere, DOC EDGE for its international premiere, as well as other top festivals this year. It's always great to see doc films that remind us (also watch Collective) how important journalism and newspapers are, and how we must work to do more to fund & support them. They're essential in every way.

