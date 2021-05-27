Excl: First Trailer for Doc Film 'Storm Lake' About a Local Newspaper

"I care about the ocean… I have to expose the truth." Discovery has launched the first official trailer for a new Eli Roth movie, and if that sounds a bit strange, don't worry as it's totally on brand (for both Roth and Discovery). Eli Roth's latest movie is called Fin, a documentary about sharks and saving them as they are being killed in larger and larger numbers. "Fin is the scariest film I've ever made, and certainly the most dangerous, but I wanted to send a message of hope to end this needless massacre of sharks. They keep our oceans clean to produce half our oxygen, and they deserve our respect and deserve to be saved, especially now when the shark fin sales ban is going before the House," Roth says. "I wanted to show the crisis from all sides and paired with an action campaign we can make the change necessary to protect them. Fifty years ago the world came together to save the whales, then we did it for dolphins, and recently for Orcas. It's time to do the same for sharks, and time is running out." This will make a great double feature with the other shark doc this year Playing with Sharks. Of course, Discovery is debuting this movie during Shark Week in July.