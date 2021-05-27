Learn About Dancer / Choreographer Alvin Ailey in 'Ailey' Doc Trailer

It’s fair to say that a lot of people might not have expected a Sing 2, but once it was announced quite a few people still might have had any idea just what it was going to be about. After all, the first movie ended on a pretty high note and made it appear that the group would be performing in the same theater for a while to come. But as with all acts, the need to grow and expand into other venues is still going to be there since if this doesn’t happen then the talent that was presented in the first movie would likely go to waste. It would appear that every original actor is coming back, and there will be plenty of talent joining them for the second movie since it would also appear that the group is going to need a bit of help when it comes to impressing the bigwigs that are in charge of hiring new talent. The trailer does give an idea of how hard it is to break into the music industry, from a comical standpoint of course. But it also shows the value of reaching outside of one’s comfort zone to seek help.