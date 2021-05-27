Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Learn About Dancer / Choreographer Alvin Ailey in 'Ailey' Doc Trailer

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the article"This is what he took up as his crusade. Alvin's protest was on the stage." Neon has revealed an official trailer for an acclaimed documentary film titled Ailey, about the dancer and choreographer named Alvin Ailey. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and also stopped by CPH:DOX, with plans to show at Frameline and the Tribeca Film Festival soon this summer. The doc film is an immersive portrait of dance pioneer Alvin Ailey, told through his own words and with a new dance inspired by his life. Sundance praises its creativity: "Where Ailey conveyed poetry through movement, [director Jamila] Wignot crafts a visual poetry to evoke Ailey's memories. Archival footage, layered with audio recordings, expounds on Ailey's upbringing and establishes the language of his inspiration." I watched this at Sundance and it's a very moving, invigorating film about following your dreams. This is a really exquisite for trailer for the film.

www.firstshowing.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alvin Ailey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tribeca Film Festival#Sundance Film Festival#Cph#Dox#Frameline#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Documentaries
Related
MoviesFirst Showing

Full Trailer for Questlove's Outstanding Music Doc 'Summer of Soul'

"We wanted progress. We're Black people and we should be proud of this…!" Time to get your groove on! Searchlight Pictures has dropped the full-length official trailer for the music history documentary Summer of Soul, the feature directorial debut of DJ / musician Questlove - who MC'd the Academy Awards show this year. Summer of Soul initially premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival, where it won both the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award. Now it's set to rock cinemas this July!! This film won over critics and audiences with audacious, joyful, uplifting look back at this remarkable music event. Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) is a doc feature about the legendary 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival which celebrated African American music and culture, and promoted Black pride and unity. The documentary feature includes never-before-seen concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Ray Baretto, Abbey Lincoln & Max Roach and more. One of the best docs of the year so far, and the perfect film to watch in theaters with a lively audience.
MoviesFirst Showing

Trailer for 'Hollywood Bulldogs' Doc About British Stunt Performers

"Pretty much all of ’em have been James Bond at one point or another." BritBox UK has debuted an official trailer for the documentary called Hollywood Bulldogs, telling the rough-and-tumble story of the small community of British stunt performers who went on to dominate Hollywood in the 1970s and 80s. The full title is Hollywood Bulldogs: The Rise and Falls of the Great British Stuntman, from director Jon Spira. They created and performed the iconic action sequences of 007, Indiana Jones, Superman, Rambo, Star Wars, Conan, the Alien films and pretty much everything since. These guys are badass! They crashed cars, jumped from burning buildings, shot, stabbed, kicked and punched their way into cinema history. This is the first feature documentary to unite this legendary community in telling their story and as you will see, there's life in the old dogs yet. I just loveee seeing a whole doc film about stuntmen / stuntwomen, more of this please. And one day they'll be in the Oscars, too. Featuring narration by Ray Winstone. Check it out.
New York City, NYFirst Showing

Exploring NYC Cinema Past in 'Searching for Mr. Rugoff' Doc Trailer

"There was an element of madness in him." The official trailer has debuted for an indie documentary film titled Searching for Mr. Rugoff, which may not seem that interesting from the title alone - but this is for anyone who loves cinema and cinemas. The film is about a cinema owner in NYC named Donald Rugoff. He was the "crazy genius" behind Cinema 5, the mid-century theater chain and film distribution company. But not that likeable. The story is told through the eyes of former employee Ira Deutchman, who sets out to find the truth about the man who had such a major impact on his life, and to also understand how such an important figure could have disappeared so completely. Deutchman on this finally releasing: "My original intention was to highlight the majesty of the theatrical experience in an entertaining way, but given where we are right now, the story has become all the more poignant. Independent art houses need our support to survive." This does indeed look like an enthralling film about a very peculiar part of cinema history in NYC.
WorldFirst Showing

Zambian Rock Band 'We Intend to Cause Havoc' W.I.T.C.H. Doc Trailer

Meet The Beatles of Zambia! Utopia has released an official trailer for a music history / rock documentary called We Intend To Cause Havoc, which originally premiered at festivals in 2019 and is finally getting a US release this summer. Directed by Gio Arlotta, We Intend To Cause Havoc highlights W.I.T.C.H. (We Intend to Cause Havoc), Zambia's most popular rock band of the 1970s led by the powerful vocalist, Jagari, whose name is an Africanisation of Mick Jagger's. Through the resurrection of a music that was forgotten by many and unheard by most, the film explores the life of a former African rockstar, and the excitement around the rediscovery of his music by a new generation of Western fans. It also captures the influence that the Anglo American Heavy Psychedelic Rock of the 70s had on popular Zambian bands. Their voyage leads to the reunion of W.I.T.C.H. and their first-ever European tour. "Apart from learning more about a beautiful country, its people and its music, what I'd like for the audience to take away is the inspiration to get up and follow their dreams, because you can never know when they will come true." Check out this rock doc below.
MoviesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Original Cast Of The Five Heartbeats Reunite At The Tribeca Film Festival

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Nights like this I wish that rain drops would fall, well not on the night when the original cast of the ‘The Five Heartbeats’ reunited at The Tribeca Film Festival 2021 to celebrate the urban classic, (can you believe), 30th year anniversary. Big Red’s office hours were from 9 to 5, but he too allotted space in his busy schedule from hanging folks over a balcony to attend the 30th year celebration were the original cast reunited at the Tribeca Film Festival to discuss the making of the film and its impact on Black culture.
Theater & Danceamericanlibrariesmagazine.org

Choreographing a Movement

Dance Theatre of Harlem (DTH) was founded in 1969 as a space where dancers of all cultures and colors could train in the fine art of classical ballet. DTH alumni Judy Tyrus, who danced for the company for 22 years, and musician Paul Novosel trace the arc of the company’s 52-year history in Dance Theatre of Harlem: A History, a Movement, a Celebration (Dafina, October). They spoke about the book and their eight-year partnership during a June 25 session at ALA’s 2021 Annual Conference and Exhibition Virtual.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Summer Of Soul’ Trailer: Questlove’s Black Woodstock Doc Frees A Great Musical Treasure From The Vaults

Here’s what you need to know, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson is the drummer of the seminal hip-hop group, The Roots, also the band leader of the Jimmy Fallon show. Thompson is a musicologist, a renowned DJ, has a P.H.D. Prince, and has his own music podcast. It makes sense that Thompson would venture into making music documentaries. His directorial debut is, “Summer of Soul,” about what’s been dubbed the Black Woodstock, an epic Harlem Musical Festival in 1969, that featured many black legends of soul, funk, and rock that had been forgotten.
TV & VideosFirst Showing

Trailer for 'The Sleepless Unrest' Doc About 'The Conjuring' House

"Careful what you ask for…" Gravitas Ventures has released a trailer for a supernatural documentary titled The Sleepless Unrest, from filmmakers Kendall & Vera Whelpton. The world-famous haunted house that inspired The Conjuring films has recently been sold to new owners and is now (re-)open for paranormal investigations. With special access and 14 cameras rolling 24/7, a small team of filmmakers and paranormal investigators move into the house to document the real-life paranormal activity for two weeks. Is the real-life Conjuring home still haunted? Or is there something else more sinister going on? This seems like a mix between The Blair Witch Project and an actual "hey look, this is a real house that inspired horror." Though it seems much more like a setup than an actual doc, but it's not the first time we've seen a horror film try it.
MusicPosted by
TheWrap

Why the Music Doc Series ‘1971’ Wasn’t Just About Music

This story about “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything” first appeared in the Race Begins issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. The subtitle of the Apple TV+’s “1971” is the first clue as to the ambitions of the seven-part documentary series. While it is loosely based on David Hepworth’s 2016 book, “Never a Dull Moment: 1971 — The Year That Rock Exploded,” the series makes a key change and calls itself “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything.”
Theater & Dancegoldderby.com

James Aslop interview: ‘Girls5eva’ choreographer

“TV moves at the speed of light,” reveals “Girls5eva” choreographer James Aslop. For our recent webchat, she adds, “For a two-and-a-half minute performance we would get 45 minutes of rehearsal. That is not enough time! So the actors would come in after shooting and if they had time in between takes. I would be waiting in the rehearsal room. I would hit them one at a time, two at a time, three at a time or rarely I would get all four at a time. It was frantic, but I love that because of the energy. They were so laser focused and really honed in on the choreography. I also tried to make it fun for them. I didn’t want them to be stressed out. It could be their escape for 45 minutes while they were working. It was chaotic and frantic but fun. We had a blast in each rehearsal.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.
TennisFirst Showing

Trailer for Iconic Tennis Doc 'The French' Presented by Wes Anderson

"I felt good in my head… I had nothing to lose." Metrograph is re-releasing this iconic sports documentary through Metrograph Pictures online starting this week in June. The French is a 1982 sports doc film, one of the first times any film crew was allowed to film on the iconic Roland Garros courts in France. Follow this up with the excellent tennis doc In the Realm of Perfection, also made from Roland Garros footage. For the very first time, a documentary team is allowed to shoot sequences in the backstage of the French Open. The film is also being presented by filmmaker Wes Anderson, who has featured tennis in plenty of his films. He provided this quote for the re-release: "For me, this film encapsulates everything I loved and love about the tennis of that moment; and in the hands of the great and singular William Klein, it is at once a gripping sports page, a fascinating piece of reportage, and a work of art." I find these films so utterly fascinating, taking us deep into a world we're normally not allowed to examine this closely. Even if you don't like tennis.
Moviesseattlepi.com

How Isaac Hayes' 'Shaft' Reinvented the Game for Film Music

Fifty years ago this month, Isaac Hayes changed the course of movie music with his score for “Shaft.” Not only did Hayes, 29 at the time, become the first Black man to win a music Oscar for his title song, but the success of his two-LP soundtrack album assured that every Black action-adventure film for the next several years would be scored by a major artist of color.
MoviesCartoon Brew

Bono Voices Reclusive Rock-Star Lion In First Trailer For ‘Sing 2’

Illumination’s cast of singing animals is back for Sing 2, whose first trailer runs the gamut from Drake lyrics to a rousing chorus of U2. Enterprising koala Buster Moon has brought his ragtag group of talented musicians to the glamorous Redshore City. His plan to stage an epic show hinges on whether he can persuade a reclusive rock legend, voiced — yep — by Bono, to join them. Watch the trailer below:
MoviesTVOvermind

What We Learned from The Trailer for “Sing 2”

It’s fair to say that a lot of people might not have expected a Sing 2, but once it was announced quite a few people still might have had any idea just what it was going to be about. After all, the first movie ended on a pretty high note and made it appear that the group would be performing in the same theater for a while to come. But as with all acts, the need to grow and expand into other venues is still going to be there since if this doesn’t happen then the talent that was presented in the first movie would likely go to waste. It would appear that every original actor is coming back, and there will be plenty of talent joining them for the second movie since it would also appear that the group is going to need a bit of help when it comes to impressing the bigwigs that are in charge of hiring new talent. The trailer does give an idea of how hard it is to break into the music industry, from a comical standpoint of course. But it also shows the value of reaching outside of one’s comfort zone to seek help.
Theater & Dancedance.nyc

Choreographer Needed to Workshop New Piece

Looking for a Choreographer to work with on a new piece for music and dance. It is a cross between Stravinsky's Rite of Spring and my love of certain Asian dance forms like Noh theater/Kabuki. I want to create short dance studies in order to test out my musical material and develop the piece further. Ultimately, the work will exist for the stage and as a short film. I want to film some tests in a studio and also in outdoor natural locations if possible. Please write to [email protected] to send me a message.
MoviesDeadline

‘Sing 2’ Trailer: Illumination Sequel Featuring Bono, Halsey, Pharrell Williams & More Debuts This December

Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment have unveiled the official trailer for Sing 2, which hits theaters on December 22. As the second chapter in the musical comedy franchise kicks off, koala Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) and his all-star cast of performers have turned their New Moon Theater into a local hit. But Buster has his eyes on a much bigger prize: Debuting a new show at the the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

15 Openly Gay Country Singers

While LGBTQ+ artists have long been an integral part of country music -- from the trailblazing Wilma Burgess, considered by many to be the first "out" singer in the industry (though she never came out publicly to fans) to Lavender Country, who released the first queer country album with their self-titled 1973 release -- it wasn't until recent years that mainstream country artists began to publicly come out to fans.