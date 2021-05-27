Cancel
Harvey Keitel & Sam Worthington in Trailer for Gangster Film 'Lanksy'

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the article"I don't have the power to change my past, I do have the power to change the perception of it." Vertical Entertainment has released an official trailer for an engaging true story crime thriller titled Lanksy, also going under the title A Righteous Man for its UK release. The film stars Harvey Keitel as a notorious mobster named Meyer Lansky. When the aging Meyer Lansky is investigated one last time by the Feds who suspect he has stashed away millions of dollars over half a century, the retired gangster spins a dizzying tale, revealing the untold truth about his life as the notorious boss of Murder Inc. and of the National Crime Syndicate. Sam Worthington co-stars as a writer who gets the chance of a lifetime to interview and writer about Lanksy's story - perhaps full of lies, perhaps not. Also starring John Magaro as a young Lansky, AnnaSophia Robb, Minka Kelly, David James Elliot, David Cade, and Danny A. Abeckaser. This looks like a rather chilling mob story, mostly because of the way he speaks so confidently and frighteningly.

