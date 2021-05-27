Black Desert adds Great Expedition and Underwater Ruins on consoles

It’s been a few months since Pearl Abyss launched the new Archer & Fletcher class in Black Desert Mobile, the mobile iteration of their massively popular MMORPG, but now they are back again with another class addition in this week’s update. The new class is called Sura and it’s a melee-focused ninja character with some lightning quick attacks. Sura wields a capital-K Katana, which is actually forged from six(!) different legendary regular old lower-case katanas, to create a powerful blade that aids him in unleashing his 11 different skills. I could list all those out, but you’re better served by watching the following developer video going over all the ins and outs of Sura.