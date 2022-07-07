The Holiday — release date, cast, trailer and everything you need to know

The Holiday is a four-part drama that is available to stream in the UK right now.

The show follows Kate, a woman whose life is turned upside down the moment she uncovers her husband’s affair whilst they are on what was supposed to be a dream family getaway.

Based on T.M. Logan’s bestselling novel of the same name , and adapted by Michael Crompton (one of the writers on Silent Witness ), The Holiday is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Although the series aired earlier this year on Channel 5, it's reaching a new audience now that all four episodes have arrived on Netflix .

The Holiday aired on Channel 5 and My5 in the UK earlier this year. You can stream all four episodes on My5 and on Netflix.

Even though the series has been added to Netflix in the UK, we still don't know if and when the series will be made available to stream in the US.

Jill Halfpenny ( The Drowning , Dark Money ) leads the cast of The Holiday as Kate, a woman whose dream family holiday quickly becomes a nightmare!

Jill said: “T.M. Logan’s novel, The Holiday , was such a joy to bring to life and filming with such a talented cast was just fantastic!

“Portraying Kate’s dream holiday turn into a nightmare was great fun and hopefully the fans of the book, and those who have yet to discover it, will enjoy the rollercoaster journey we take you on with this gripping thriller.”

Alongside Jill Halfpenny are: Owen McDonnell ( Killing Eve, The Bay ) as Kate’s husband, Sean, Lara McDonnell ( Artemis Fowl ) as teenage daughter Lucy and Aidan McCann ( Red Rock ) features as their young son, Daniel.

Liv Mjönes ( Midsommar ) will appear as Kate’s friend Jenny, and her family will be played by Aidan McCardle ( The Trial of Christine Keeler ) as husband Alistair and newcomer Shaun O’Callaghan Wade as their son Jake.

Kate’s best friend Rowan will be played by Siobhan Hewlett ( Redemption ); Rowan is married to Russ, played by Andrew Macklin ( Doctor Who ). Molly McCann ( Herself ) appears as Rowan and Russ’ daughter, Odette, and Cat Simmons ( Ordinary Lies ) rounds out the ensemble cast as Izzy.

The Holiday follows Kate on her dream family holiday in the Mediterranean, a holiday that swiftly becomes a nightmare after Kate discovers her husband has been having an affair with one of her close friends.

Her four best friends are all on holiday with her, and Kate spends the rest of her time trying to get to the bottom of just what happened. As she closes in on the truth, she realizes far too late just how high the stakes are, as someone in the villa might be prepared to kill to keep the affair hidden!

The official trailer for The Holiday starts optimistically enough. Kate and her family are excited to be kicking back on their dream holiday, but things quickly take a turn as KAte begins to suspect Sean's having an affair. What looked like a dream holiday swiftly turns violent, and things get worse from there.

You can also see the teaser trailer which Channel 5 released in February below:

