CITY OF WOONSOCKET TO HONOR OUR VETERANS DURING A MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY

 8 days ago

CITY OF WOONSOCKET TO HONOR OUR VETERANS DURING A MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY. WOONSOCKET, R.I.: Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt invites all residents of Woonsocket and the surrounding communities to join the City of Woonsocket and the United Veterans Council of Woonsocket (UVCW) to this year’s Memorial Day Observance on Monday, May 31 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Veterans Council Armed Forces Park on Davison Avenue as we gather to recognize those who have sacrificed their lives for our great nation.

