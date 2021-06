The hyped-up Floyd Mayweather / Logan Paul fight wound up ending with no knockouts, no knockdowns and a lot of hugs. The exhibition match went the full 8 rounds. There was no official decision because there were no official judges. If there were judges, most feel Mayweather would have won hands down. The winners were both Mayweather and Paul by getting people to pay $50 for this fight. After the match, Mayweather said Paul said, “I don’t want anyone to tell me anything is impossible ever again. The fact that I’m in here with one of the greatest boxers of all time proves the odds can be beat.”