First there was more than a two-year layoff due to a staph infection. Then, came a first-round knockout loss to Jingliang Li in his Octagon return this past January. So, after a difficult opening round against surging prospect Miguel Baeza at UFC Fight Night 189, it would have been easy to dismiss Santiago Ponzinibbio as a fighter whose best days were behind him. Instead, the 34-year-old Argentina native completely changed the narrative over the second half of the bout, earning a unanimous decision triumph in what will go down as a “Fight of the Year” contender.