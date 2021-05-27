Eddie Hearn: Only Me & Anthony Joshua Tried Making Tyson Fury Fight Happen
Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn believes that only himself and Anthony Joshua truly wanted to make the Tyson Fury fight happen. Hearn hasn’t hidden his frustration over the undisputed heavyweight title fight between Joshua and Fury falling apart. It appeared to be a lock for August 14 in Saudi Arabia. Things took a turn when former WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder won an arbitration. As a result, he’s owed a trilogy bout with Fury by September 15. That matchup is scheduled for July 24 in Las Vegas.www.fightsports.tv