Cambridge, MA

Cambridge Human Service Alert and Update: CCTV's Hasson Rashid Elected to New Positions with Two Organizations!

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Alliance of Cambridge Tenants (ACT), Cambridge Community Television (CCTV), Cambridge Continuum of Care (CoC), Stakeholders At Large,. Within the last 30 days I'm honored and proud to announce that I have been elected to new positions with two organizations. The New England Organization of Human Service (NEOHS) has elected me to serve with it as an At - Large Board of Directors Member. NEOHS is the New England representative of the National Organization of Human Service (NOHS). The second elected appointment member position is with the Alumni Council of Lesley University's Alumni Association. The voluntary and membership affiliations with ACT,CCTV, and Cambridge CoC has helped to propel me into qualifying for active membership with these organizations. I thank you all for over ten years of learning experiences. I will continue to live up to the mission statement, objectives and goals of ACT, CCTV, and Cambridge CoC for as long as I serve in these two new board positions. No, I won't be leaving and forgetting you. I do intend on continuing my ongoing duties and responsibilities, with you all while I take on and tackle the new challenges and opportunities that membership in these new organization presents to me. Thanks again for helping me to excel into these new positions.

