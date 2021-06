Another match has been added to the June 3 episode of IMPACT Wrestling. The promotion has announced that Moose and Sami Callihan will face off in singles competition. This comes just one week after the two men were booked in a tag team match against The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows). In that main event bout, the two men were not able to co-exist. Moose booted Callihan in the face after Sami tagged himself into the match despite Moose being firmly in control and on the precipice of winning.