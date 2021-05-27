Chael Sonnen Responds To Jon Jones Enlisting Richard Schaefer As An Advisor

It appears as though, at least for now, Jon Jones is not going to be part of the UFC heavyweight title picture. Last year, after a contractual dispute with the UFC, Jones decided to finally vacate his light heavyweight title and make his long-awaited move up to the heavyweight ranks. Since then, Jones has been in the gym putting on muscle, ostensibly for a heavyweight title fight with the winner of UFC 260’s title rematch between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou. Ngannou ended up claiming the title that night and immediately talk turned to a superfight between Ngannou and Jones, but equally as quickly the issue of compensation reared its head again.