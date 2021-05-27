Cancel
Chael Sonnen Responds To Jon Jones Enlisting Richard Schaefer As An Advisor

By FIGHT SPORTS
fightsports.tv
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChael Sonnen has given his take on Jon Jones’ announcement, revealing he’s linking up with former Golden Boy Promotions CEO Richard Schaefer. The news was well-received by those in the boxing world. UFC President Dana White heaped praise on Schaefer and said he’s looking forward to speaking with him. While the move has some thinking Jones may have turned a corner with the UFC, Sonnen isn’t of that belief.

www.fightsports.tv
