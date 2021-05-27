VIDEO: Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Full Fight
In anticipation of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight, Showtime is taking a look back at “Money’s” 2017 fight with Conor McGregor. McGregor had been calling for a boxing collision with Mayweather. That goal is usually easier said than done when you’re under a UFC contract. The UFC is known for being strict with their deals and not allowing fighters under contract to compete elsewhere. In this case, the UFC and Showtime worked out a deal to make it happen.www.fightsports.tv