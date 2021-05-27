VIDEO: Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Full Fight

Was it the moment he became the new champion, or was it a few minutes later when he cradled the belt like it was a Cabbage Patch Kid? Was it when he absorbed a barrage of his opponent's fearsome strikes, or when he dished out some of his own? Was it the heat-seeking left hand at the beginning of the end, the flying leap out of the cage once the end was complete, or the tears that flowed as the belt went around his waist?