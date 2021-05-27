Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chad Johnson Training With Charlo Brothers, Jimmy Smith Is New WWE RAW Play-By-Play Commentator

By Don MacLeod
fightsports.tv
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer NFL star Chad Johnson is training with the Charlo brothers ahead of his fight on the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul undercard. Jimmy Smith is the new WWE RAW PBP commentator. Newly-minted undisputed junior-welterweight champion Josh Taylor finds himself in the number five spot on The Ring’s pound-for-pound list. All of this is covered in the May 27 edition of the FIGHT SPORTS Daily News.

www.fightsports.tv
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Raw#Combat#Jimmy Star#Charlo Brothers#Wwe Raw Pbp#Logan Paul Undercard#Fight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Jaguars legend Jimmy Smith rips Colin Kaepernick, says team needs Tim Tebow

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ signing of Tim Tebow to play tight end has drawn plenty of reaction from around the NFL. Some like the move, others do not. Among one of the talking points in recent days is how Tebow — who has not been on an NFL roster since 2015 — is getting a second chance at a position he’s never played while Colin Kaepernick has not been signed since he began protesting social injustice and police brutality.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Longtime Jaguars Star Responds To Colin Kaepernick Talk

In the wake of the Jacksonville Jaguars signing Tim Tebow, some current and former NFL players criticized the fact that the former first-round pick was getting another opportunity while Colin Kaepernick remained unsigned. Legendary Jaguars wide receiver Jimmy Smith was not one of them. In fact, during an interview with...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb is the NFL’s breakout star in 2021

According to former Jacksonville Jaguars Jimmy Smith, expect the second-year receiver to be the next big name in 2021. Wide receivers seem to have a rep as a quarterback’s best friend. The connection between pass-catcher and pocket-passer can lead to success for a decade — including multiple trips to the postseason and the end zone.
Miami Gardens, FLyourgv.com

Fighter from Roanoke announces a big boxing world battle on local podcast

One local podcast, Ten Minutes of Truth, spread a bit of news about the boxing world over the weekend before any top name sports broadcaster. Brian Maxwell, a mixed martial arts fighter from Roanoke, notified Shawn Barksdale of Ten Minutes of Truth that he had signed the contract on Thursday to join the fight with Chad Johnson, former NFL receiver, on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Logan Paul on June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Chad Johnson betting his hygiene on Patrick Mahomes MVP

Former All-Pro wide receiver Chad Johnson is quite confident Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will win the NFL MVP Award in 2021. So much so, he’s willing to stake his own personal hygiene on it. Johnson vowed not to take a shower for two whole months if Mahomes fails...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jaguars legend Jimmy Smith weighs on current NFL wide receivers

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a Hall of Fame-worthy wide receiver in Jimmy Smith, and if someone knows one thing or two about playing the position in the NFL, it’s him, so it’s always interesting to see what he has to say about the subject. Smith recently joined the Matt Lombardo...
WWElastwordonsports.com

Jimmy Smith, Former UFC and Bellator Commentator, Joins Monday Night Raw

It’s official – Monday Night Raw has a new play-by-play commentator. After multiple reports, World Wrestling Entertainment confirmed that Jimmy Smith, former commentator for Premier Boxing Champions, Bellator and the Ultimate Fighting Championship, will be joining the red brand. This comes fresh off the heels of Adnan Virk‘s departure from the company. Smith will call Raw, every Monday night, alongside Byron Saxton and Corey Graves.
WWEbleedingcool.com

WWE Raw Has Found Its New Play By Play Man In MMA's Jimmy Smith

This week we learned that Adnan Virk's short and ill-fitting run as WWE Raw's lead play-by-play commentator had come to an end, as the announcer and the company had "mutually agreed to part ways". The question immediately became "who's next?", as fans pondered who could possibly rise from the shadow of Virk's monumental legacy at the WWE announce table and seize the microphone to lead Raw into the next post-Virk generation? Well, we actually got the answer pretty quickly, as WWE has announced that Jimmy Smith from the world of MMA (not Jimmy Smits from the world of Alderaan) will be Raw's new play-by-play man starting this Monday night.
NFLblackandteal.com

Jaguars legend Jimmy Smith sounds chill about not being in Hall of Fame

The Jacksonville Jaguars haven’t had many superstars in recent years, but it was a different story in the early years of the franchise, as they had difference-makers such as offensive Tony Boselli, running back Fred Taylor, and wide receiver Jimmy Smith. Although all of them deserve Hall of Fame consideration, Smith sounds chill about not having a gold Jacket.
WWEstillrealtous.com

New Raw Announcer Jimmy Smith Issues Statement, Responds To Fans Saying He Won’t Last

It seems that the Raw announce team has gone through quite a few changes in recent years, and following WrestleMania 37 Adnan Virk took over as the new play-by-play announcer on Raw. Earlier this week WWE announced that they had mutually parted ways with Virk, and today it was confirmed that Jimmy Smith will be taking over Virk’s spot.
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Confirms New RAW Announcer Jimmy Smith

Jimmy Smith is set to take over for Adnan Virk, who was released this week. Reports of Smith’s arrival on the red brand broke today and it didn’t take WWE long to announce this themselves. As we previously reported, Jimmy Smith is coming to RAW. He will start on the...
MLBPopculture

WWE Announces New Broadcaster for 'Raw' After Parting Ways With Adnan Virk

WWE has found a new lead broadcaster for Monday Night Raw after parting ways with Adnan Virk on Tuesday. This week, WWE announced that Jimmy Smith will join the Raw commentary team with analysts Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. He previously served as an analyst for NXT where he hosted NXT TakeOver pre-show panels. Smith is also the daily host of Unlocking the Cage on SiriusXM radio and was also the host of American Ninja Warrior on G4.