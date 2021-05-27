Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MyPembroke NC

UNCP launches teaching pathway program with Montgomery Community College, Montgomery County Schools

By Mark Locklear
Posted by 
MyPembroke NC
MyPembroke NC
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G40Qb_0aDwZZg800

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke recently signed an articulation agreement with Montgomery Community College providing a seamless pathway for aspiring teachers to complete their four-year teaching degree.

The collaboration is designed to increase the recruitment and retention of highly qualified teachers and administrators in Montgomery County. The new program involves a partnership with Montgomery County Schools.

To qualify, students must complete the required hours for the Associate of Arts in Teacher Education or Associate of Science in Teacher Education from MCC and transfer to UNCP and complete a major in the Educator Preparation Program.

“The School of Education is committed to preparing teachers for rural schools and communities. This partnership allows us to explore innovative opportunities to prepare teachers for rural schools. We are excited to engage MCC and Montgomery County Schools in delivery models for educator preparation in rural communities that assist with meeting the rural needs for teacher licensure,” said Loury Floyd, dean of the School of Education at UNCP.

Participants will be part of the Montgomery County Schools Homegrown Teachers program, which will recruit MCC and Montgomery County school students to enter the teaching profession and complete their licensure to return to teach in Montgomery County Schools.

“This articulation agreement with UNC Pembroke demonstrates a commitment to providing Montgomery Community College students every opportunity to make their dream of becoming a teacher a reality,” said Lee Proctor, MCC’s vice president of Instruction and Student Services. “After MCC students complete their final two years of education training at UNCP, we will be proud and pleased to welcome them back home to teach the young people in our communities here in Montgomery County.”

Montgomery County Schools plans to offer early contracts to future teachers in the program and tuition reimbursement for courses taken at UNCP.

“We desperately need certified teachers yearly, and we hope to develop up to 10 teachers per year. We also feel that students from our district will already have connections to the rural area and are more likely to continue their careers with MCS,” said Tracy Grit, associate superintendent for Human Resources for Montgomery County Schools.

“As we strive to build a more diverse teaching force, the Homegrown Program offers a high-quality program at a fraction of the cost of a traditional teaching program, a win for the students and Montgomery County Schools,” Grit added.

Qualified students will be enrolled through dual enrollment. They will matriculate with all privileges and benefits available to students enrolled at UNCP, including financial aid, student government leadership, academic transfer honors and social organizations.

Program participants will register for clinical practice and complete student teaching in Montgomery County schools.

MyPembroke NC

MyPembroke NC

903
Followers
1K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

MyPembroke NC

 https://www.mypembrokenc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uncp#Rural Communities#Unc Pembroke#Rural Area#Education Program#College Education#School Education#Community Schools#College Students#Pembroke#The School Of Education#Unc Pembroke#Mcs#The Homegrown Program#Complete Student Teaching#Rural Schools#Program Participants#Mcc Students#Education Training#Educator Preparation
Related
Normal, ILillinoisstate.edu

College of Education announces new scholarship for the Teach Chicago Tomorrow Pathways Partnership program

The College of Education is excited to announce a $3,000 renewable scholarship for students in Chicago Public Schools (CPS) who join the Teach Chicago Tomorrow Pathways Partnership program and enroll at Illinois State University (ISU). Students enrolling at the University will work with a designated financial aid counselor to identify any state, federal, and additional supports on top of the scholarship.
Taylor County, KYCentral Kentucky News-Journal

County schools to teach hundreds of students in summer support program

The Taylor County School District has long offered students a variety of summer activities through the 21st Century grant program, but this year is bigger than any other. At the primary, intermediate, middle and high schools, hundreds of students spanning all grades and all levels of academic performance will spend five weeks learning lessons in core subjects while also taking part in enrichment activities every afternoon.
Montgomery County, MDmymcmedia.org

Former PG Community College Leader Named Interim Montgomery College President

The former president of Prince George’s Community College was named interim president of Montgomery College Tuesday. Dr. Charlene Mickens Dukes was appointed by the Montgomery College Board of Trustees to replace Dr. DeRionne Pollard, who left to become the new president of Nevada State College. Dukes’ appointment begins Aug. 7. Meanwhile, the board will conduct a search for a permanent replacement. A search committee is being set up. Choosing Pollard’s permanent replacement is expected to take at least six months.
VTDigger

CFES Brilliant Pathways chooses 5 Vermont schools for $1.5 million college and career readiness program

Program addresses national challenge: Rural students attend college at lower rates than those in cities, suburbs. CFES Brilliant Pathways, a college and career-readiness nonprofit based in Essex, N.Y., has chosen 20 rural schools in northeastern New York and Vermont for its newly launched North Country Brilliant Pathways program. Seventy-two schools applied for the program, which was announced in April.
Fort Wayne, INWOWO News

Program teaching nonviolence to launch at South Side High School

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Rotary Club of Fort Wayne is moving forward on a program to promote “a culture of nonviolence and peace” at one Fort Wayne high school. According to the Journal Gazette, Peacemaker Academy will start working with students at South Side High School on June 28th. The three-week program will teach students about ways to deal with problems in a nonviolent manner, plus spearhead a project to address violence within the school itself.
Virginia StateRichmond.com

Editorial: Virginia’s community colleges have a set of tools to deliver an enrollment turnaround

Of all the elements of life disrupted by COVID-19, community colleges certainly were among the institutions that significantly had to adapt. Classes that once were held in person shifted to hybrid and online settings. Students who previously juggled jobs and schooling on campus might have lost their employment; others saw family members face job losses and picked up additional responsibilities at home. Poor internet access, or even a lack of basic digital literacy skills, made for difficult distance-learning adjustments.
Montgomery County, PAMercury

Montgomery County students hold town hall with legislators

CHELTENHAM -- Student members of the Montgomery County Cultural Proficiency and Equity Student Ambassadors had one critical question for state legislators during a recent virtual town hall: “Why aren’t we spending more on education?”. Yasir Valentine, a senior at Cheltenham High School, posed the challenge during the town hall discussion,...
Norfolk, NENews Channel Nebraska

Northeast chosen for elite education program

NORFOLK -- Northeast Community College is one of 25 colleges across the U.S. selected to participate in a program meant to improve student career paths: Columbia University's Summer 2021 Institute; Guided Pathways at Rural Colleges: Using Data to Launch Large-Scale Reform. It is meant to help students chose and focus...
Montgomery County, MDmocoshow.com

Montgomery County is Now Open: Guidance for Businesses and Activities

Montgomery County is Now Open: Guidance for Businesses and Activities. Effective May 28, 2021, at 6 a.m., the Board of Health Regulation is no longer in effect. Montgomery County now follows State of Maryland and Maryland Department of Health COVID-19 requirements. Businesses and workplaces may set their own additional requirements. Submit a Request for Clarification to ask questions about how regulations and guidelines for an activity or event are interpreted.
Montgomery County, MDfox5dc.com

Should Montgomery County schools students have mental health days?

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Concerned over the toll this pandemic is taking mentally on Montgomery County Public Schools students, the Board of Education voted this week to have the acting MCPS Superintendent change the student attendance regulation, to now include "mental health and well-being" as an excused student absence. FOX...
Montgomery County, MDmymcmedia.org

McKnight Takes Over Reins of Montgomery County Public Schools

Monifa McKnight began leading the Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Tuesday. She was appointed to replace the retiring Jack Smith, who announced he will leave his post to help care for his grandson. McKnight, who has been deputy superintendent, now is acting superintendent through this month and will then become...
CollegesTribune-Star

Veteran Rose-Hulman faculty, staff honored for teaching, scholarship, service

Electrical and computer engineering professors Cliff Grigg and Robert Throne shared the spotlight with a long list of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology faculty and staff members whose teaching skills, research and scholarly pursuits in their academics and compassion for their colleagues and students were on full display as Rose-Hulman successful dealt with COVID-19 health and safety precautions.
Coal City, ILcoalcitycourant.com

Unit 1 implements college, career exploration class

Students at Coal City High School have been provided a tool to assist them prepare for college and career, an instrument that will become mandatory for all incoming students. Over the past three years, the school has provided students with access to Naviance, a software program that supports high schoolers through the college application process.
Prince George's County, MDmontgomerycollege.edu

Dr. Charlene Mickens Dukes Appointed Interim President of Montgomery College

Former President of Prince George’s Community College Replaces DeRionne Pollard, Recently Named President of Nevada State College. The Montgomery College Board of Trustees has appointed Dr. Charlene Mickens Dukes as interim president of Montgomery College, effective August 7, 2021. This follows Board Chair Michael Knapp’s April 29 announcement that current Montgomery College President Dr. DeRionne Pollard will step down this summer and assume the same position at Nevada State College. Led by Mr. Knapp, the board will conduct a search for a new president while Dr. Dukes serves in the interim.