Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Beach Hazards Statement Issued

By Region News
z1071fm.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service says high wave action and dangerous currents are expected at Lake Michigan beaches. A Beach Hazards Statement that continues through tonight says swimming conditions will be life-threatening. Meteorologists also say the dangerous rip current risk may persist into Friday and Friday night. Here is a link for more information.

z1071fm.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Dangerous Currents#Lake Michigan Beaches#Meteorologists#Link
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Mason County, MIweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Mason, Oceana by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-05 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-05 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Mason; Oceana BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason and Oceana counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...South to southwest winds of up to 30 mph will cause waves to build to 3 to 5 feet north of Whitehall on Saturday.
Mason County, MIweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Mason, Oceana by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-05 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-05 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Mason; Oceana BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EDT SATURDAY THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason and Oceana counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM EDT Saturday through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
Liberty County, GAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Liberty, Long by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-04 20:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-04 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Liberty; Long A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM EDT FOR LIBERTY AND LONG COUNTIES At 851 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gum Branch, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Hinesville, Fort Stewart, Gumbranch and Gum Branch. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH