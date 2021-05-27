Beach Hazards Statement Issued

Effective: 2021-06-04 20:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-04 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Liberty; Long A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM EDT FOR LIBERTY AND LONG COUNTIES At 851 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Gum Branch, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Hinesville, Fort Stewart, Gumbranch and Gum Branch. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH