Beach Hazards Statement Issued

Effective: 2021-06-05 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-05 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Mason; Oceana BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason and Oceana counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...South to southwest winds of up to 30 mph will cause waves to build to 3 to 5 feet north of Whitehall on Saturday.