Students get valuable experience responding to simulated crash at RCC

Robeson Community College Emergency Medical Science students stand by Thursday to care for patients as members of a local rescue unit use the Jaws of Life to pry open a vehicle door during an exercise designed to put students in a real-life situation. In the exercise students responded to a fictional two-vehicle accident. Tomeka Sinclair | The Robesonian

LUMBERTON — Emergency Medical Science students at Robeson Community College gained valuable real-world training Thursday during a vehicle crash.

The two-vehicle wreck was a simulation that called for students to gain entry to the vehicles, safely attend to and remove the passengers, and transfer patient care to the crew of an emergency medical flight helicopter.

Students were able to witness how a helicopter would land at the scene of an accident, just as they would do in many real-life scenarios.

“This is a part of our training for our paramedic students,” said Brad Lawson, an instructor for the paramedic program at RCC. “We try to enact as close to a real-life scenario for our students so they can be prepared when they enter the workforce.”

The college usually takes part in what is called “Trauma Rodeo” during the fall semester. The event would encompass all health science programs at the college, with students working together in a multidisciplinary environment alongside local agencies such as UNC Health Southeastern’s medical center, law enforcement, and fire departments. However, that training had to be canceled this past year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So, we are doing this on a much smaller scale to expose students to as much of a realistic scenario as we can,” Lawson said. “The local rescue unit will come over to do extrication to help tie this into a realistic event. Our students will be performing patient care while the rescue unit cuts away from the car.”

This type of training helps test students’ knowledge and give them the experience they need, as they work towards saving lives, Lawson said.

“These students are getting ready to finish the program in July, so this is the perfect opportunity for them to put everything they have learned into practice. It all comes full circle.”

The students that participated in providing immediate health care to the “patients” and preparing the patients for transfer to the emergency medical flight helicopter were Madison Davenport, Daisy Rodriguez, Key McKee and Cody Mitchem.

“I’ve done this before, but it wasn’t this intense,” Davenport said.

The EMS program at RCC is available in many different formats, with classes available during the day and at night. Depending on the format chosen, students can become a paramedic in as little as six months to 14 months. For more information on the program and to register, individuals are asked to contact Brad Lawson at blawson@robeson.edu or 910-272-3452.