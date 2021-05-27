Cancel
NBA

J Cole’s basketball career seemingly comes to an end after two weeks

By Andy Malt
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleWell, that didn’t last long. A little under two weeks after making his debut as a member of the Rwanda Patriots basketball team, J Cole has now seemingly left said team and returned to the US. According to ESPN, Cole has left the Patriots due to a “family obligation”. His...

J Cole
Terrell Stoglin
#Basketball Africa League#Basketball Player#The Rwanda Patriots#Espn#American#Morroccan#Covid
