My beauty corner is witnessing a bit of a coup. Till now, the foundations, concealers etc were putting up a good fight but it’s a losing battle. Skincare is taking over. The serums, moisturisers, toners are marching to the frontlines and demanding their place in my routine and actually, skincare is winning. I mean, what do you expect from me? We’re stuck at home with nowhere to go. All the makeup is just sitting there on my vanity, alternating between being grumpy and then wistful about the times I would wear them. Meanwhile, my skincare products are doing all the work.