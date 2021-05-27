City of Valparaiso to Hold Memorial Day Observance Friday, May 28

The City of Valparaiso will hold a Memorial Day observance at Foundation Meadows Park on Friday, May 28 at 8:00 AM. The ceremony will include remarks from Mayor Matt Murphy, a color guard presentation and recitation of community members who have given their lives in service to their country. All are invited to attend. Foundation Meadows Park is located on North Campbell Street United States Marine Corps veteran Rich White will offer his reflections of what Memorial Day means to him. All citizens are invited to this ceremony as well as to other ceremonies that will be held throughout the weekend to honor military veterans.