As with many things, we haven’t been able to enjoy a trip to the local cinema for a while. That doesn’t mean, however, that we can’t begin to replicate the feeling at home with a projector. We’re not talking a huge, hulking square box that takes three people to install and sounds like a propeller plane when switched on: there’s a fantastic range of much more portable projectors on the market that not only work at home, but can be taken with you wherever you go, for movie nights in a tent under the Northern Lights or in a Travelodge...