Friends of the Veterans Memorial Parkway to Host Wreath Laying Ceremony

In Lake County, the Friends of the Veterans Memorial Parkway will be hosting a Wreath Laying Ceremony at noon on Memorial Day, May 31, 2021. The service will be at the Lake County Korean Veterans Memorial on U.S. 231 in Leroy. The group says the family of Wayne Lee, Jr., will lay a memorial wreath in honor of Lee, who passed away in March of this year. Lee served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. The wreath will honor his service as well as those who served and died from Lake County during the Korean War from 1950 to 1953. Friends of the Veterans Memorial Parkway says the 15-mile parkway, spanning central Lake County and portions of western Porter County along U.S. 231, is designated as home to a series of war memorials honoring Lake County and Northwest Indiana veterans from throughout the nation’s history.