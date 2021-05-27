Is Your Company a Bad Environment for High Performers?

There’s a fine line between being a successful remote employee and one who misses the mark. If you have struggled WFH because of the pandemic, remember 2020 was a normal reaction to an abnormal year, says former U.S. diplomat and resilience expert, Beth Payne, who knows something about success and resilience. (Find out why the State Department awarded her for heroism here). “We’re all human beings with our vulnerabilities,” Payne said. “Being successful or resilient when hit with challenges isn’t about brute force or grit. It’s about adaptability and being able to bend, flow and sway when challenges come our way.” Payne shared the story of the huge oak tree and the small reed. The oak tree mocked the reed and bragged about how much stronger it was. When a hurricane came through, the oak tree split in half, but the reed bent and swayed because it had stamina that allowed it to make it through.