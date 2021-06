This weekend, I warned you all about the perils of money line parlaying Game 1 favorites. The first weekend of the NBA playoffs is always filled with upsets, and Sunday in particular did not disappoint. Two underdogs, the Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks, won outright. Another, the Washington Wizards, covered their eight-point spread. The only favorite that won was the Phoenix Suns, but they were underdogs in their series as a whole against the Los Angeles Lakers. If you'd asked 100 fans to pick all four winners on Sunday, odds are, none of them would've been perfect.