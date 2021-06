Let’s all process this together, because that shit was a lot. Jimmy Butler raises his pivot foot and parks himself in the lane awaiting a baseline cutter (Duncan Robinson, who it usually is) to wrap around and find his way toward the top of the key with the ball. Instead, Butler falls over, and the Milwaukee Bucks win a subsequent jump ball. But despite shooting 3-for-18, Butler has the ball in his hands for the final possession in regulation. Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo does not shut Butler down and is fairly easily blown by for a game-tying layup that sent the game into overtime at 99.