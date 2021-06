But as the country prepares to hopefully "unlock" as planned on June 21, there are still fears the roadmap out of lockdown could be threatened by the new Delta variant. Kirklees’ infection rate is one of the highest in the country and is rising. With 118 people per 100,000 testing positive for Covid-19 over the last seven days, the borough’s infection rate has increased by nine per cent since last week. The national average is 32 people per 100,000.