CDC’s latest mask guidance has led to increased interest in vaccines, data show

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to data obtained by CNN, interest in getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is that vaccinated people take off their masks two weeks before Dr. Rochelle Warrensky of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is shown to have increased shortly after announcing that it can be done. “Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University School of Medicine, said. “People needed carrots, and carrots were the ability to remove masks in most settings.” The data comes from vaccines.gov, where people look up vaccination sites with a ZIP code. Immediately after the announcement of Warensky on the afternoon of May 13. , The number of visits to the site began to increase, reaching the second highest number of visitors since the website was launched on April 30th. Hours after Warensky’s announcement, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told CNN: In the next few days, Warensky’s announcement became controversial, could not motivate people to be vaccinated, and could actually promote the spread of COVID-19 as people. There was also an opinion. So far, according to CDC data, the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States has been steadily declining since May 13. 13 started like any other day, with more visits in the morning and beginning to decline around noon. However, the situation has changed abnormally since then. At 2:17 pm (Eastern Standard Time), Warrensky made an amazing announcement. Participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large and small, without wearing a mask or physically separating. ” Within minutes, the opposite happened at some point on the day when visits to the site usually diminished. , You really started seeing them go up, “Brownstein said. Their visits continued to rise, peaking shortly after 4 pm, shortly after Biden mentioned the new rules. “Today is a great day for America in a long battle with us. Coronavirus,” he said. fing. “I think this is a great milestone. It’s a great day,” he tweeted at 4:12. “The rules are simpler. Choose until you get the vaccine or wear a mask. The choice is up to you.” Immediately after Biden’s speech and tweet, Vaccine.gov was released on April 30th. It recorded the second highest peak in history (slightly over 40,000 visitors) since the site was launched in. I think we’ll see a well-defined surge in interest. ” May 13 turned out to be the busiest day ever for the website. That interest lasted for about a week, with 1,972,434 visitors throughout the week, compared to 1,604,686 visits in the week prior to the announcement of Mask Guidance. After the decline, vaccination numbers leveled off. Brownstein said it was clear that Warensky’s announcement and the subsequent presidential speeches and tweets were responsible for the increase. “Vaccines,” said Brownstein. Actual vaccination increased on May 13, after a decline of nearly a month, as well as access to the website, but it is unclear what role the mask guidance changes played. The CDC Immunization Advisory Board recommended that adolescents aged 12 to 15 use the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and released the vaccine for 17 million months. Adding that group of young people clearly increased the number of people vaccinated, but analysis of the data suggests that vaccination rates also improved in the older group. America 16+ Human-only vaccination had declined sharply from an early stage. The average initial dose for 7 days reported on April and May 18 reached about 546,000, the lowest point in a few months. I did. It then rose again, with the average initial dose reported on May 22 exceeding 599,000. According to Brownstein, some Americans were cynical about announcements from government officials and scientists, and the May 13 change in mask guidance resonated with at least some. He said. The country to be vaccinated. “We’re trying to understand w because there was a specific segment of the population where this new mask guidance makes sense. The strategy works, this is one of them.” “For others, lottery tickets and other incentives may work, but for at least some, this worked.” Reiner agrees, for some, carrots stick. Note that it works better than. Focus on the fact that about 500 Americans are still dying from COVID a day, “Reiner said. “But the 18-year-old kid didn’t really resonate with them because they didn’t expect them to die from something, but to show them that they don’t need to wear a mask-it’s It was the key, “he said. We hope that public health leaders will remember the carrot approach. It bears fruit. ”

