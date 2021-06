The number of cases of the Indian variant of Covid-19 has leapt by 1,000 in just four days, it was revealed, as the surge forced Boris Johnson to shelve a decision on scrapping social distancing rules.The strain is now “dominant” in the Lancashire hotspots of Bolton and Blackburn, Matt Hancock said, warning: “Cases there have doubled in the last week and are rising in all age groups.”The increase – from 1,313 to 2,323 confirmed cases since last Thursday, a rise of 77 per cent – came as Labour condemned a “catastrophic misstep” in failing to slam restrictions on travel...