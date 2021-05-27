JYC Results

Island Treasures, the middle school’s interactive spin on career day, unburies itself tomorrow with a slate of farmers, firefighters, photographers, and fighter pilots. The annual tradition is returning to Jamestown following a one-year hiatus in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Students at Lawn School will participate in career day by hearing from local workers and residents about what they do for a living. Most of the presentations will be outdoors at the middle school, although there will be presentations that necessitate a field trip, including a short walk to the Jamestown Arts Center. The goal, according to co-organizer Lisa Tuttle, is to “spark an interest” in potential careers that students might want to pursue in the future.