Jamestown, RI

JYC Results

By Newport This Week Staff
newportthisweek.com
 9 days ago

The third race of the Jamestown Yacht Club Spring Series was held on Tuesday, May 25. The following is the top finishers in each class:. A Class: 1. Nyabinghi, C&C 30, Peter McClennen. B Class: 1. Party Tree, J/80, Cushing, O’Neil, Snyder, Filimon. C Class: 1. Serendipity2, Freedom 30 SD,...

www.newportthisweek.com
Jamestown, RI
