JYC Results

Waves of dazzling yellow daffodils this April heralded a return to much needed, brighter days for all. We’d like to express our gratitude to those who celebrated with Daffodil Days programs, including the Audrain Automotive Museum and their Driving Miss Daffodil car rally, the Newport City Recreation Department for their “Great Daffodil Hunt, The Preservation Society of Newport County for its Green Animals Daffodil Tour and Talk and our new partner, Newport in Bloom, for conducting the annual Daffodil Window Decorating contest. They, along with our sponsors, donors and all who got their hands dirty planting bulbs last fall, have earned Newport the sobriquet “Daffiest City in New England.’’