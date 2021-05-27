Adaptive Tennis Program Aims to Serve

Providence, Rhode Island — Farm Fresh RI invites the public to watch renowned stone carver Nicholas Benson of Newport create a unique art installation for Farm Fresh’s new headquarters at 10 Sims Avenue in the Valley Neighborhood of Providence. This public event will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 20, 21 and 22 from 11am to 1pm each day on the Farm Fresh terrace, which runs along Kinsley Avenue and the Woonasquatucket River. A family-friendly program, the outdoor event will follow social distancing and mask regulations. Free parking is available adjacent to the site. Farm Fresh will be on hand to explain the project. On Saturday, May 22, the event will coincide with Farm Fresh’s year-round farmers market, Sims Market, which runs 9am to 1pm weekly.