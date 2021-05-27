Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport, RI

Adaptive Tennis Program Aims to Serve

By Newport This Week Staff
newportthisweek.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeventeen-year-old Lance Nordhill has been taking tennis lessons for the past year. Born without the use of his fingers and confined to a wheelchair, the Portsmouth teen volleys with his racket taped to his right arm, an innovation of his mother, Alisa. Thanks to Newport Tennis and Fitness and its...

www.newportthisweek.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport, RI
Sports
City
Newport, RI
County
Newport County, RI
Portsmouth, RI
Sports
City
Portsmouth, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheelchair Tennis#Youth Sports#Program Director#Women Sports#Physical Fitness#U S National#Sru#Net Generation#The Newport Ymca#Adaptive Tennis#Adaptive Sports#Tennis Lessons#Playing Tennis#Year Round Weekly Clinics#Regular Instruction#Mobility#Students#Weekly Lessons#Senior Director#Wheelchairs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Autism
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Sports
Related
Exeter, RIWesterly Sun

Women’s Activity Day at the Exeter Grange

The Rhode Island State Grange held a Women’s Activity Day at the Exeter Grange recently which included contests from the director of agriculture. Pictured are some members of the Moosup Valley Jr. Grange with their contest submissions and ribbons. Shown are Jessica and Madison Sherman, Annette Hartley, Tristan, Kendall and Scarlett Guotacco, and Hailey Fish. Member Brooke Houle is missing from the photo. For information about the grange, call Joyce Bastien at 401-295-9788.
Food & Drinksrimonthly.com

Quahog Week Kicks Off in Rhode Island

Celebrate Rhode Island’s fifth annual Quahog Week from May 17-23 by purchasing, preparing and eating dishes showcasing Rhode Island’s famous hard shell clams. This week-long celebration shines a light on Rhode Island’s favorite local clam, the hard-working men and women who harvest them and the vibrant local food industry that makes them available to consumers. Rhode Island is known for its quahogs and the industry supports many families year-round, both from an economic standpoint, and as a treasured pastime of digging for clams and creating memories together.
Portsmouth, RITurnto10.com

Adolescent volunteers being recruited to take part in COVID-19 vaccine trial

Adolescent volunteers are being recruited to take part in a COVID-19 vaccine trial. Margaux Boneu, 13, and her 15-year-old brother, Henri, of Portsmouth, are taking part in the adolescent arm of at study of a vaccine from Novavax. It is not yet approved, but is showing high efficacy rates in adults, as it nears the emergency use approval stage. Their dad, Stephan, is taking part in that study.
Cranston, RIGoLocalProv

VIDEO: A Prom-Perfect Proposal in Rhode Island

It was a prom proposal worthy of a social media post. After the annual rite of passage for high school students was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cranston East Senior Dylan Needham made sure he was not going to miss out in 2021. Needham was captured on...
Providence, RINew Haven Register

Rhode Island to study ways to boost minority-owned business

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is launching a $150,000 study to figure out ways to support and promote the growth of minority-owned businesses in the state, authorities announced Monday. The study is a partnership between the nonprofit Rhode Island Foundation and the administration of Gov. Daniel KcKee. The work,...
Bristol, RIwhatsupnewp.com

Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project to resume training classes

Despite the pandemic’s shutdown of most indoor activities over the past year, the Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project (RIMAP) says that it has continued its outdoor fieldwork research and is now carefully reopening its regular program. RIMAP will hold “Introduction to Marine Archaeology” 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 5,...
Jamestown, RIprovidencejournal.com

Jamestown's Beavertail Lighthouse can be had for free. Here's how.

If you've ever thought of owning a lighthouse now is your chance and it can be had for free. The U.S. General Services Administration announced Thursday that a Notice of Availability for the Beavertail Lighthouse in Jamestown was issued on May 7 due to the lighthouse being determined as excess to the needs of the United States Coast Guard, Department of Homeland Security.
Newport County, RImybackyardnews.com

BUCHANAN BURNHAM SCHOLARSHIPS

Newport, RI – The Newport Historical Society is pleased to announce the 2021 Buchanan Burnham Summer Scholars in Public History: Alex Bice, MA student, North Eastern University; Zoe Hume, MS graduate, Florida State University; Hampton Smith, Ph.D. candidate, Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The scholars’ remote work will involve examining manuscripts...
Narragansett, RIWesterly Sun

Rhode Island opens two state beaches in Narragansett

PROVIDENCE (AP) — In a sure sign that summer is almost here, Rhode Island opened some of its state beaches this weekend. Scarborough North and Roger Wheeler state beaches — both in Narragansett — will be open weekends only, weather permitting, until Memorial Day, according to a statement from the state Department of Environmental Management.
Newport, RInewportri.com

Preservation Society of Newport County receives Garden Club of America award

NEWPORT – The Preservation Society of Newport County has received the prestigious Garden Club of America Historic Preservation Medal for 2021, recognizing the Society’s “outstanding achievements in preserving historic homes, gardens, and landscapes of international historical, cultural, and architectural significance.”. The award was presented during a virtual gathering hosted by...
Middletown, RIWesterly Sun

Registration for vaccination open for ages 12 to 15 in Rhode Island

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15. Parents and guardians may now register for appointments for children in that age group in Rhode Island. The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccine are still only available...
Providence, RIwhatsupnewp.com

Renowned RI stone carver Nick Benson to create unique art installation at Farm Fresh RI

Providence, Rhode Island — Farm Fresh RI invites the public to watch renowned stone carver Nicholas Benson of Newport create a unique art installation for Farm Fresh’s new headquarters at 10 Sims Avenue in the Valley Neighborhood of Providence. This public event will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 20, 21 and 22 from 11am to 1pm each day on the Farm Fresh terrace, which runs along Kinsley Avenue and the Woonasquatucket River. A family-friendly program, the outdoor event will follow social distancing and mask regulations. Free parking is available adjacent to the site. Farm Fresh will be on hand to explain the project. On Saturday, May 22, the event will coincide with Farm Fresh’s year-round farmers market, Sims Market, which runs 9am to 1pm weekly.
Cranston, RITurnto10.com

Last Jewish bakery in Rhode Island closes for good

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A Rhode Island bakery is closing its doors after more than 100 years in business. Saturday was the last day the Rainbow Bakery in Cranston was open for business. They said they are the last Jewish bakery in Rhode Island. "For over a century, the Kaplan...
Providence, RITurnto10.com

New guidelines loosen limits on Rhode Island nightclubs

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island nightclubs are back at full capacity if they are willing to check more than just IDs. By the end of the month, clubs in the state can go back to normal capacity if they make sure everyone walking in is vaccinated or they can open at half capacity if they don't want to check.