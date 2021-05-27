Newport Democratic Committee Reenergized
Two days before the 2020 presidential election results were certified by Congress, local election results were being counted in Newport. On Jan. 4, Susan Taylor was elected chair of the Newport Democratic City Committee, taking over for J. Clement “Bud” Cicilline, chair for 20 years. Taylor served on the City Council from 2016 to 2020, losing re-election by 44 votes. When Cicilline announced he would retire as chair in December 2020, she was encouraged to run.www.newportthisweek.com