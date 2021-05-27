Cancel
Attorney General Herring calls for federal resources to combat militia extremism

By Royal Examiner
royalexaminer.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleOn May 26, 2021, Attorney General Mark R. Herring sent a letter to Representative Jaime Raskin, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, calling for more federal resources to combat the threat of militia extremism in Virginia and around the country. Attorney General Herring sent the letter ahead of the Subcommittee hearing “Confronting Violent White Supremacy (Part V): Examining the Rise of Militia Extremism.”

