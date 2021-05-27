Attorney General Herring calls for federal resources to combat militia extremism

~ Herring joins a coalition of 16 attorneys general in submitting Congressional testimony in support of the Women’s Health Protection Act ~. “Women have the right to make their own healthcare decisions, especially when it comes to their reproductive health, and they should never have to worry about their government making those decisions harder than they already can be,” said Attorney General Herring. “Unfortunately, too many states across the country are passing laws restricting women’s access to safe reproductive healthcare and this disproportionately affects women in lower-income communities and communities of color. Women deserve access to safe, accessible reproductive healthcare without restrictive regulations or impediments and I will continue to stand with my colleagues as a strong ally in this fight.”