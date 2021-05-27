40-50% of our employees are NOT "VACCINATED" - CDC and FDA

A video that has been viewed more than 40,000 times features an anti-vaccine chiropractor listing five reasons people should not get a COVID-19 vaccine. The video includes several widely debunked claims, including that the vaccines are ineffective and unnecessary, COVID-19 death counts have been inflated, COVID-19 can be safely and effectively treated with hydroxychloroquine, and the vaccine is unsafe based on VAERS data. He calls those who are vaccinated “a danger to society” and “modern-day lepers,” referring to the false claim that vaccines shed. All of these claims are false. The video’s caption also includes citations from a site previously shown to share vaccine misinformation.