Royal lepage hodgins realty

Kaufman Realty Team (KRT) is led by top agent Gary Kaufman who has been in the real estate business for more than 20 years. His team has accumulated more than $455 million in sales over the past five years with an astounding $66 million in 2020 alone. The mission statement of KRT is simple: clients come first. KRT has strong roots in the community and is willing to roll up their sleeves. The seasoned team’s years of experience and intimate market knowledge of the region can only result in added value. In the fast-paced, social media-driven world we live in today, the KRT team will take the time to slow down, listen to clients, and execute a plan tailored to each individual customer. The proof is in the results, and they continue to break barriers.