Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Royal lepage hodgins realty

northeastnow.com
 12 days ago

Located just on the southern edge of Gronlid this .66 of an acre has mature treed shelter, lawn and room for your garden! The 1979... Posted May 26, 2021 | 12:52 PM by Royal lepage hodgins realty. Located in Star City this home has 1279 sq ft approximately on two...

northeastnow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bungalow#Rose Garden#Bjorkdale Posted#St Star City Posted Apr#Bartlett Ave Kinistino#St Star City New Posted#Realty Impressive Acreage#Storey Home#Downtown#Stone Patio#Garage#Lawn#Garden Space#Sq Ft#Basement#Mature Treed Shelter#Star City#Forest#Yard Backing#Porcupine Plain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatelisacburkemper.com

1 Parkview II @ Pevely Farms

Fischer and Frichtel presents The Manors of Pevely Farms, a gorgeous community nestled within the gates of Pevely Farms Golf Course. Select from Fischer and Frichtel’s exclusive Vista Collection of homes and enjoy glorious views that stretch for miles. Choose from 9 stunning home designs featuring Ranch and 1.5 Story plans ranging from 3,503 to 4,109 sq ft. Home sites are 1+ acres and the community is located in the top rated Rockwood School Dist. The Parkview II is a 4 bdr, 3.5 bath, 3,840 sq ft 1.5 story with a main floor Master Suite. Features include 3 car, side entry garages, 9 ft ceilings, hardwood floors in the Foyer-Kitchen-Brkfst Rm, granite countertops, double oven, Hearth Room, Fireplace, luxurious Master Suites and more. Dynamic exteriors inc brick with stone detail, James Hardie fiber cement siding, architectural shingles, full sod, professional landscape and an irrigation system. Personalize your home to fit your unique needs with the assistance of a professional designer.
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

Corporate Realty Wins NOMAR Awards

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – William Sadler is one of two commercial “Rising Star” honorees for 2021. This award is presented annually by the Commercial Investment Division (CID) of New Orleans Metropolitan. Association of Realtors. It recognizes a young professional (or professionals) age 40 and under who is a Realtor...
Real Estatesusanvillestuff.com

Gold Run Realty: Listings for Sunday, May 30, 2021

This week we have two great homes in the Gold Run area to share with you!!. “Choosing the right Realtor makes all the Difference!”. Call Deb and Dan Loeffelholz at 530-250-5758 or myself, Jim McCarthy at 408-761-4085 to see why!. Seller is already relocating and this one is ready to...
Real EstateBoston Magazine

Kaufman Realty Team

Kaufman Realty Team (KRT) is led by top agent Gary Kaufman who has been in the real estate business for more than 20 years. His team has accumulated more than $455 million in sales over the past five years with an astounding $66 million in 2020 alone. The mission statement of KRT is simple: clients come first. KRT has strong roots in the community and is willing to roll up their sleeves. The seasoned team’s years of experience and intimate market knowledge of the region can only result in added value. In the fast-paced, social media-driven world we live in today, the KRT team will take the time to slow down, listen to clients, and execute a plan tailored to each individual customer. The proof is in the results, and they continue to break barriers.
Real EstateKTNV

First Prime Realty Group | Lathe Lavada | 05/27/21

Are you going through a divorce? Did you inherit property you don't want? Does your house need repairs you can't afford to make? Whatever your situation, you can get a fair cash offer and close quickly with no fees. This segment is sponsored by First Prime Realty Group. For more...
Cape May County, NJCape May County Herald

Featured Property: Coastline Realty

Rarely will you ever find a remodeled home that captures the history of its time in such a beautiful and modern way. 14 Goshen Road in Cape May Court House is the exact definition of old Victorian charm and new farmhouse family home. Built in 1910, with its roots firmly...
Tullahoma, TNTullahoma News

Stephanie Dowdy Joins Harton Realty

Stephanie Dowdy has joined Harton Realty as an Affiliate Broker. Stephanie’s real estate career started 20 years ago in the greater Nashville area before she returned home to the Tullahoma with her husband, Scott, and daughter, Shelby. She has an extensive knowledge of foreclosure properties, HUD homes, and other investment properties. Stephanie has a passion for remodeling and design. She loves it when homes and towns are revitalized and restored.
Real EstateHampshire Review

West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Norris Double Wide w/concrete foundation in good condition w/2 car garage & outside shed. Comprised of 9 lots w/great views, beautifully landscaped & an orchard w/apple, peach, cherry, plum, butternut walnut & English walnut trees. Farm animals are allowed. 26.45 AC. $300,000. WVHS115744. Keenan Shanholtz, Broker.
Real Estatemandelwillsell.com

2750 NE 52nd St

Simply Spectacular, Newly renovated Contemporary style 4 bed 3 bath waterfront pool home, Point lot with 250 ft of waterfront, 55 ft dock w/ electric & water. This home located in The Landings built at the end of a cul-de-sac , ultimate privacy. Interior features, 2 master suites w/ 1 Master suite just under 1,000 sq ft.,split bed floor plan, marble floors in living area, hard wood floors in bedrooms. Media room, laundry rm & a storage room. Exterior features mature lush landscape w/ fenced yard, expansive decking w/ Tiki Hut, sound & lighting perfect for entertaining. New Gas Genrac generator w/ a 7 yr warranty runs entire home. Impact windows & doors, custom impact front door w/ decorative glass, new garage impact door, new level 2 charing station. Mins to Intracoastal, Boater's Dream.
Real EstateSFGate

Lopez Bros. Real Estate Partners With Side To Create In Tide Realty

MIAMI (PRWEB) June 04, 2021. Lopez Bros. Real Estate today announced In Tide Realty and its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that In Tide Realty is powered by the industry’s most advanced platform.
Berks County, PAbctv.org

Zuber Realty Welcomes New Agent Allison Heist

New agent for Richard A. Zuber Realty, Allison Heist brings a wide range of experience and a “fresh face” to the organization. “Yes, I’m FRESH,” Heist explains: “Friendly, Reliable, Efficient. Safe, and Helpful. The acronym was presented to me years ago and embodies the aspects of my character and personality I’m proud to present to clients and friends.”
Real Estatexeniaathletics.com

Sponsorship Spotlight: Meagan Roderer – Home Experts Realty | Presented by VNN

We’re excited to welcome Meagan Roderer – Home Experts Realty as a continued, official partner of the Buccaneers athletic website!. The support of local businesses not only contributes to the Xenia athletic department, but ensures Buccaneers Nation has the most up-to-date news, scores and photos online. Show your support of Meagan Roderer – Home Experts Realty by visiting them online at https://www.facebook.com/Meagan-Roderer-Home-Experts-Realty-102836088235607/ You can also access more information and specials for Xenia supporters by clicking on their ad at the top of the site.
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Hayden buys Home Realty from Barnetts

Blake Hayden, a fifth-generation Owensboro Realtor, has bought Home Realty, 3424 Frederica St., from Gordon and Connie Lou Barnett. The sale includes the brokerage, property management company and the building. The price was not disclosed. But the property is assessed at $805,400. The Home Realty franchise will no longer be...
Real Estatefranchising.com

Realty ONE Group Celebrates LGBTQ+ Month

The UNBrokerage, as it’s known in the industry, was founded in Las Vegas in 2005 and has worked to create ONE of the most dynamic COOLTUREs (Cool + Culture) in real estate with a YOU-first focus on real estate professionals, all of whom bring unique experiences and perspectives to home buyers and sellers everywhere.
Woodbridge, CTwoodbridgetownnews.com

Debbie Brander Joins Coldwell Banker Realty In Woodbridge

Coldwell Banker Realty in Connecticut is pleased to announce that Woodbridge resident Debbie Brander Barbieri, formerly of Real Living Realty, has affiliated with the Woodbridge office. As an affiliated real estate agent, Debbie will provide residential real estate services in New Haven County as well as the surrounding communities. “We...
Charlotte, NCmultihousingnews.com

Independence Realty Trust Buys Charlotte Apartments

Independence Realty Trust has acquired Solis City Park, a new apartment community in Charlotte, N.C., from Terwillinger Pappas. The Cushman & Wakefield team of Marc Robinson, Jordan McCarley and Michael Saclarides represented the seller in the $66.5 million transaction. In a statement, Cushman & Wakefield reported the three-story, 272-unit property,...