Coconino County Offices Closed for Memorial Day
All Coconino County administrative offices will be closed Monday, May 31, 2021 in honor of Memorial Day. While the administrative offices at the Sheriff’s Office will be closed, Dispatch, Patrol and Detention will be open. Records will be open from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. on May 31. Please dial 9-1-1 for emergencies. For non-emergencies, dial 928-774-4523 to connect with the non-emergency Dispatch number or to leave a message for one of the administrative offices.coconino.az.gov