‘Friends – Reunion’: Special splits critics’ opinion with 67% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Ahead of the premiere of Friends: The Reunion on HBO Max tomorrow, the first reviews for the one-off special have started to appear and the resounding conclusion seems to be this one is for the hardcore fans and only the hardcore fans. Original series stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer return to the iconic comedy's original soundstage for a conversation about the good old days and if the reviews make one thing clear it's that these moments are fun and engaging. That's not the whole of the special though as multiple cuts to celebrities not involved in the show exist throughout and bring the whole thing down.