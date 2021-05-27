‘Friends – Reunion’: Special splits critics’ opinion with 67% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes

When Mathew Perry, Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman officially reunite on screen for HBO Max's Friends: The Reunion on May 27, fans in the UK and Ireland will be joining in on the festivities. On Friday, Sky confirmed that the event will broadcast on Sky One on May 27 at 8 pm local time- the same day the reunion debuts stateside. The NYC-set sitcom carries a favored status in the UK, airing on ViacomCBS's British channels Comedy Central and Channel 5, as well as available on streaming. Also joining the reunion event is BTS, Lady Gaga, David Beckham, Justin Bieber, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai. But that's not all…