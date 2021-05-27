“Time”: Everyone ages fast in M. Night Shyamalan’s horror trailer; Check it out!

Sending kids on a deadly mission, or on a mission at least, appears to be the kind of thing that is rather popular when one sits back and thinks about it for a little bit, especially since this is a common trend that has been seen for decades when an idea such as The Mysterious Benedict Society pops up. From the outset, the project looks like something that could be very appealing for kids and it probably will be subject to social commentary simply because of the idea of free thought and innovation that youth tends to bring to the table at times. But overall it does look like something that’s going to pander to kids and their ability to wonder about the world around them since the reality of sending children on any sort of secret quest or inducting them into any type of secret society is something that, in the real world, might be considered, well, wrong on many levels. Keeping the more realistic aspects out of it though, as much as possible, the series does look like something that could be a lot of fun and even get adults hooked on it if one remembers just to have a good time with it and not delve too much into the realm of reality when trying to deduce what’s possible and what’s not. The group of orphans, as is mentioned in the trailer, appear to be selected by the type of skills they exhibit and the manner in which they use them, which is interesting since it does feel like a giant setup that will culminate in the need to come together not just as a society but also as a family, which is bound to be one of the underlying themes of this series.