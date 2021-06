From the Hitchcock-inspired, femme fatale glamour of her fall collection to the romantic black-and-white portraits of mothers and children she featured in the pre-fall lookbook she released last month, Emilia Wickstead has spent the past year dialing back some of her more flamboyant instincts to craft more practical pieces that feel responsive to the times. With her new resort collection, however, it seems she’s once again opening a new chapter: one marked by an explosion of kaleidoscopic color featuring bright yellows and greens, rich jewel tones, and silvers. It’s a collection shot through with the vibrancy and joie de vivre that has made Wickstead a go-to for all manner of parties, celebrations, and red carpets.