Too many barriers exist within society and health care for those suffering from eating disorders. I (as a thin white person) cannot fully understand how difficult it must be to navigate an eating disorder and treatment for those with more marginalized bodies. That is why I am composing this petition to spread awareness and to ultimately request those in positions of legislative power to take action in governmental capacities to promote equity for eating disorder sufferers. The main thrust of this petition is to ask that legislators act to include eating disorders services as part of health systems, public education campaigns, and regulatory bodies in the following ways: