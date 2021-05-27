Cancel
Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation Delivers $3.475M in Project Innovation Grants

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation and NBCUniversal Local, division of NBCUniversal, announced $3.475 million in Project Innovation grants to 100 non-profits in 11 markets. The grantees will use the funds to help move their communities forward through programs that are helping to shape the next generation of storytellers, fostering a culture of equity and inclusion, empowering youth with the tools they need to succeed, and inspiring individuals to participate and volunteer in community engagement initiatives.

