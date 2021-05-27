Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation Delivers $3.475M in Project Innovation Grants

The Memorial Medical Center Foundation is awarding more than $600,000 in grants to fund health-related projects across the area. 30 grants are being awarded, ranging from $2100 to nearly $78,000. The largest grant will go toward the redesign of the playground area for the child care facility set up for children of Memorial and SIU School of Medicine employees. Other grants include $60,000 to Memorial Rehab Services for the purchase of an exercise bike to assist victims of strokes, spinal cord injuries, and other ailments. T.