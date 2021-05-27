Cancel
El Paso County, CO

The Colorado Supreme Court taking a deeper look at Sheriff Bill Elder

 11 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado Supreme Court is reviewing a lower court’s decision to throw out a suit against El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder. The justices decided earlier this week to look deeper into whether the Court of Appeals made the right decision last year in ruling Sheriff Elder as immune from suits. Elder was sued for wrongful imprisonment by an illegal immigrant who was detained for four months at the request of the federal government. ICE detainers generally last 48-hours.

