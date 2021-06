When you think of Utah, the first thing that comes into mind are great places for skiing. This state houses Park City Mountain, the largest ski resort in the country. It is also the home of the “Mighty Five” national parks, namely Zion, Bryce Canyon, Arches, Capitol Reef, and Canyonlands. If it’s landscapes you’re looking for, you’ll never go wrong if you visit Utah. To add to the experience, Utah is also rich in pre-historic remnants. Fossils are just about all over the state. Once you’re done exploring for the day, you will want to rest and replenish your energy in an accommodation that is out of the ordinary. Check out some of the best unique hotels in Utah, USA.