The road to Qatar 2022 brings back the exciting international games between national teams. Brazil and Ecuador square off today at the Beira Rio Stadium in Porto Alegre in the South American World Cup Qualifiers hoping to keep with their good form. Both have begun the journey towards the World Cup in great fashion, turning this match into a must-watch. La Verde-amarela have won all four games so far, while La Tricolor have claimed three victories and lost just once.