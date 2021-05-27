The statement below is by Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr. on behalf of the Board of Commissioners on one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder. “One year after the murder of George Floyd, we continue to mourn his death and continue to pursue a more just, equitable society. After a year marked by pain, protests, and difficult conversations, this Board remains as devoted as ever to our pursuit of social justice and to reforming a justice system that largely disadvantages African Americans and people of color.