Camden, NJ

One Year Anniversary of George Floyd’s Murder

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe statement below is by Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr. on behalf of the Board of Commissioners on one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder. “One year after the murder of George Floyd, we continue to mourn his death and continue to pursue a more just, equitable society. After a year marked by pain, protests, and difficult conversations, this Board remains as devoted as ever to our pursuit of social justice and to reforming a justice system that largely disadvantages African Americans and people of color.

Essex County, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Feds continue to jail alleged Proud Boys member that judge in N.J. decided to free

On April 7, Christopher Quaglin was arrested at his North Brunswick home on charges he participated in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S Capitol. The electrician appeared virtually in federal court in Trenton the same day, and while his wife tearfully watched the proceeding while cuddling their newborn son, a magistrate judge decided he could be freed to home detention pending trial.
Burlington County, NJsouthjerseylocalnews.com

Camden drug dealer pleads guilty to causing death of customer

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina has announced that a 23-year-old Camden drug dealer pled guilty in Superior Court to causing the death of a customer to whom he sold fentanyl-laced cocaine during the summer of 2019. Marquese Smith, of Baird Boulevard, pled guilty May 13 to one count of Strict...
Long Branch, NJPosted by
WGAU

Veteran New Jersey cop arrested after meth lab found in basement

LONG BRANCH, N.J. — A veteran New Jersey police officer was arrested Saturday after officers were called to his house for a domestic disturbance and found a methamphetamine lab in his basement and shed. Long Branch police responded to a “domestic disturbance” around 10:36 p.m. at officer Christopher Walls’ home,...
Philadelphia, PAphillypolice.com

Endangered Missing Person – Mario Caso – From the 3rd District

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 24-year-old Endangered Missing Person Mario Caso. He was last seen at 7:49 P.M., on Friday, May 15th, 2021, on the 7XX block of East Passyunk Avenue. He is 5’8″, 150 lbs., thin build, fair complexion, brown hair and blue...
Camden, NJcamdencountypros.org

Victim’s Boyfriend Charged in Homicide of Camden Woman

Camden, N.J. – The boyfriend of a woman found dead inside her Camden home on Monday has been charged in her death, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. Edwin Zavaleta, 28, of Camden, has been charged with one count of...
Camden County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Suspicious Death Investigated In Camden County

Camden County detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a woman found inside her home, authorities said. Police responded to a home on the 1000 block of S. 6th St. at 8:45 a.m. on Monday on a report of a woman found unresponsive, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
Camden County, NJPosted by
WPG Talk Radio

Camden County Woman Found Dead in Her Home Monday Morning

Authorities in Camden County are investigating the death of a woman who was found inside her home in Camden Monday morning. Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill Mayer and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez say officers responded to a home on the 1000 block of S. 6th St. in Camden around 8:45 Monday morning for the report of an unresponsive woman.
Camden, NJDaily Journal

Carstarphen takes reins as Camden mayor, finishing Moran's term

CAMDEN — Not long after being sworn in as Camden's mayor — at least until November's election — Vic Carstarphen was in Ablett Village Wednesday morning, talking to residents about their concerns, about how the city could begin to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and how vaccines play a role in that recovery.
Camden, NJPosted by
The Cherry Hill Sun

Diocese of Camden announces next cemetery clean up

The next holiday cleanup for South Jersey Catholic Cemeteries is scheduled to begin Monday, May 17. Prior to this date, we ask families to please remember to remove any keepsake items or mementos that they want to keep. Our cleanup schedule is available on our website, https://southjerseycatholiccemeteries.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/2021HolidayCleanupSchedule.pdf, and the schedule is posted in our cemetery offices.
Camden, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Biden nominates first Black judge for federal court in Camden

President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen Williams to the U.S. District Court. If confirmed, she would be the first Black judge to sit on the bench in the federal court in Camden. Williams, who has been a magistrate judge since 2009, also is an adjunct professor...
Haddon Heights, NJnjtoday.net

South Jersey men accused of making and selling illegal guns

Two South Jersey men were arrested for conspiring to manufacture and distribute firearms, including machine guns, as part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice’s signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. David Bibler, 55, of Haddon Heights, New Jersey, and Francis Hillsee, 36, of Mt....
Camden, NJPosted by
WPG Talk Radio

Cops Seize $220K Worth of Heroin, Guns from Camden Duo

Two people from Camden are facing a list of charges after authorities seized $220,000 worth of heroin, cocaine, and liquid cocaine; an AR-15 assault rifle; and a 9mm ghost gun, both equipped with illegal high-capacity magazines. The New Jersey State Police say 28-year-old Marcos Hernandez and 27-year-old Efrain Padilla, both...
Paulsboro, NJburlingtoncountytimes.com

Paulsboro gunfire kills two Camden men, critically injures third victim

PAULSBORO - Police are investigating a shooting incident here that killed two men and critically wounded a third. Aaron L. Owens, 28, and Cory R. Bunch, 25, were found slain near Delaware and West Adams streets on Saturday afternoon, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday. Both men were Camden...
Camden, NJinsidernj.com

A Camden Question for Mayoral Candidate Victor Carstarphen

The legislature’s latest favorite expression, “whoever wrote that for you did an excellent job,” or a variation thereof, assuredly originates as an insult, aimed at reinforcing the idea that occupants of seats of power don’t do much beyond intoning what supposedly smarter people summon for them, like anchor people reading from teleprompters.