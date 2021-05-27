Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

The Books That Shaped Me: Adele Parks

By Joanne Finney
goodhousekeeping.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to 'The books that shaped me' - a Good Housekeeping series in which authors talk us through the reads that stand out for them. This week, we're hearing from author Adele Parks. Adele is the author of 20 novels, all of them bestsellers. Her most recent books, Lies Lies Lies and Just My Luck, were both Sunday Times no.1s. She's also an ambassador of The National Literacy Trust and The Reading Agency, charities that are devoted to encouraging emerging adult readers and children who are finding the magic of books. Her latest novel, Both Of You, is out now.

www.goodhousekeeping.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Austen
Person
Kate Atkinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Fiction Books#History Books#Scary Books#Young Adult Books#Chronicle Books#National Book Awards#Sunday Times#The Reading Agency#The Puffin Book Club#The Enchanted Wood#Whitbread#Yorkshire#Author Adele Parks#Favourite Books#English Literature#Romance#Authors#Maternity Books#Girl#Adult Attitudes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Books & Literaturewiltonbulletin.com

The 12 Books You Should Be Reading This June

June brings with it a lot of promise: warmer weather, encouraging statistics on the pandemic and the promise of relative normalcy on the horizon among them. You might well be thrilled by the coming weeks and months, or you might remain concerned about what they’ll hold. But whether you need a good beach as you re-enter society or a distraction to keep you company while you wait out the last stages of the pandemic, the books slated for release over the course of this month have plenty to offer, from gripping trips into history to chronicles of our changing planet.
Books & Literaturethecricket.com

BY THE BOOK | The Joys Of Serendipity

Books come through the store in a relentless tide, which is great. And they are all good books, since I am the gatekeeper against lesser works. But since everything is so interesting, I get caught up in reading instead of working (part of the job I say.) This often leads to great rewards. Like recently a book of essays came in from Joseph Epstein and I was about to put it in the “get-this-outta-here!” pile.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

20 Great Books About Music for Young Readers

Great books about music for young readers are certainly not in short supply. If you love music and books, then this post is for you! Although our musical tastes may vary, we can all agree that music is a powerful art form. Music provides the soundtracks for our biggest memories and our everyday moments. Check out these great children’s and YA books about music for the tuneful tots, tweens, and teens in your life.
Books & Literatureculturalweekly.com

Poets on Craft: Adele Kenny and Emily Vogel

For this forty-first post in the Poets on Craft series, we have Adele Kenny and Emily Vogel. Poets on Craft is a cyberspace for contemporary poets to share their thoughts and ideas on the process of poetry and for students to discover new ways of approaching the writing of poetry. In the face of a pandemic that is both viral and political, it is a resource for strength and creativity, friendship and beauty, love and rejuvenation. It is thus a celebration of the beautiful and eclectic minds of contemporary poets. This series is intended for educational purposes only.
Books & LiteratureThe Independent

Book of a Lifetime: In Search of Lost Time by Marcel Proust

Proust’s capacious novel seems to have woven itself into my days and thoughts for more years than I like to remember. I first came across it when I was about 14 in wintry Montreal, where the days are short and the nights long. My parents didn’t have many books, but a friend’s father had a library. One day, he said I could look round and choose. I don’t know why my eyes stopped on the two thick volumes with creamy spines. I certainly didn’t recognise the author, whom I imagined was pronounced “Prowst”. Maybe it was the title: Remembrance of Things Past (later renamed In Search of Lost Time). My mother was always remembering distant countries traversed somehow to arrive in Canada. But I suspect I was just greedy and the spine’s evocative list – Swann’s Way, Within a Budding Grove and so on – suggested that there were a lot of novels here, all in one.
Boston, MABoston Globe

The Jewish book group that lifted me through the pandemic

For over a dozen years (honestly, I’ve lost count) I’ve been a member of the book discussion group at the Boston Workers Circle. If you haven’t heard of it, BWC is a 120-year-old, progressive, secular, multigenerational community, as well as an arts and culture center where Jewish identity is rooted in cultural heritage and the pursuit of a better world. I was alienated from religious practice at a very young age, so for me the Workers Circle has provided a Jewish home with a welcome emphasis on cultural and secular.
Minoritiesdigitalspy.com

Vita & Virginia tells the story of true and uncontrollable queer love

In this series, we’re highlighting the shows and movies, streaming on NOW, that have resonated with LGBTQ+ writers. Whether focused on a pioneer in queer history or a particular fictional character, this series shows how visibility can play an important part in self-acceptance. There’s something indescribable about immediate attraction, or...
Books & LiteratureHouston Chronicle

Book World; Quoth the Corvus corax: How science informed Poe's work

- - - There are many, many biographies of Edgar Allan Poe, the most exhaustive being Arthur Hobson Quinn's, first published in 1941, the most concise Peter Ackroyd's 2009 "Poe: A Life Cut Short." Nearly all of them, however, are written by literary scholars, poets or novelists. By contrast, John Tresch's "The Reason for the Darkness of the Night" situates our nation's most influential writer, as I would claim Poe to be, against the backdrop of what its subtitle calls "the forging of American science." Tresch himself is a distinguished historian of science, now at London's Warburg Institute, and author of the prizewinning study, "The Romantic Machine: Utopian Science and Technology After Napoleon."
Books & Literaturenybooks.com

Classic Books Rocks Glasses

Our four 11 oz. rocks glasses showcase the original first edition cover and a line from four great books of world literature:. "I know not all that may be coming, but be it what it will, I'll go to it laughing." Ulysses by James Joyce. "Stately, plump Buck Mulligan came...
Books & LiteratureSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

My three book clubs: Drama thumps comedy as monologues bomb

Not every book I read last month was the bomb. In fact, one of them I probably would have booed off the stage. But with book club gatherings feeling more normal, the books were just a small part of the festivities. I am looking forward to a summer of book clubs where we can share food, drinks and closer quarters.
Books & Literaturesffworld.com

Honeycomb by Joanne M Harris

One of my favourite treats over the last couple of years has been reading the novellas that Joanne has been quietly forming that have rewritten the Child Ballads for a modern audience. They have been a wonderful marriage of lyrical prose and subtle yet atmospheric illustration, in little packages that have been able to be read in one sitting – and then reread.
Movies/Film

‘The Netherfield Girls’: ‘Never Have I Ever’ Star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to Lead Netflix’s Contemporary ‘Pride and Prejudice’ Movie

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that modern-day adaptations of Jane Austen novels are generally pretty decent. There are all-time classics like Clueless, based on Austen’s Emma, and Bridget Jones’ Diary, inspired by Pride and Prejudice, and…a million other contemporary twists on Pride and Prejudice. Now Netflix is giving its own spin on Austen’s most famous novel, with The Netherfield Girls, a contemporary romantic comedy that will star Never Have I Ever breakout star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

An Introduction to Locked Room Mysteries

Locked room mysteries have found a new resurgence in pop culture thanks to blockbusters like Knives Out and new adaptations of Agatha Christie novels. And even if you know the basics of what locked room mysteries are, you may have wondered where exactly the term came from, how they grew in popularity, or even where to look for the best locked room mysteries beyond the classics that everyone knows.
Books & LiteratureCollider

N.K. Jemisin Is Adapting Her ‘The Broken Earth’ Fantasy Books for Sony

We are living in a golden age of fantasy my friends — whether on screen or on the page. A long-overdue adaptation of N.K. Jemisin’s bestselling series The Broken Earth is finally been developed by TriStar Pictures. In a whopping seven-figure deal, Jemisin will adapt the series herself in her first screen credit. Each entry into The Broken Earth series won the coveted Hugo Award for Best Novel, the first trilogy to do so. It is considered one of the most popular adult fantasy series in recent years, and launched Jemisin as one of the most beloved fantasy writers in publishing.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Los Angeles Times

Review: Spellbinding novelist Rivka Galchen’s new book is a hysterical witch hunt

If you buy books linked on our site, The Times may earn a commission from Bookshop.org, whose fees support independent bookstores. When challenged, former President Donald Trump often claimed he was the victim of a witch hunt, even “the greatest Witch Hunt in American history.” This was not just an exaggeration but an inversion: He was being investigated in search of truth, while in a witch hunt, a forgone guilty verdict is reached by twisted interpretation and fantastical invention.
Brooklyn, NYvol1brooklyn.com

Announcing Erin Morgenstern’s Gatsby-Inspired Contribution to “The Literary Tarot”

Tarot cards have played a significant role in a host of books over the years. The Literary Tarot, a new endeavor from Brink Literacy Project, puts a different spin on the relationship between the Tarot deck and the literary world. The contributors, including the likes of Kelly Link, Victor LaValle, and Kieron Gillen, paired specific books with specific cards, each one illustrating a deeper connection between the book’s themes and those of the card in question.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Independent

Jeanette Winterson’s book burning stunt is a masterclass in staying relevant and edgy

The world of publishing is aflame.“Absolutely hated the cosy little domestic blurbs on my new covers,” tweeted the prize-winning author Jeanette Winterson, OBE, CBE, fellow of the Royal Society of Literature. “Turned me into wimmins fiction of the worst kind! Nothing playful or strange or the ahead of time stuff that’s in there. So I set them on fire.” Beneath is a picture of a small pile of paperbacks, going up in smoke.With its echoes of Nazi book burnings and the dig at women’s fiction, this is scandal itself. It is also the most tremendous generator of free column inches,...
Books & LiteratureDaily Progress

Summer reads: 20 books to savor this season

NONFICTION — Knowing her daughter was about to be sold, Rose, enslaved in 1850s South Carolina, handed her 9-year-old a cotton bag of keepsakes. That heirloom, passed from one generation to the next, led Miles, a MacArthur fellow and historian, to re-create the trajectory of Rose’s descendants. Faced with inadequate records, the author uses the bag’s contents to conjure a mosaic of Black women’s lives during and after slavery. (Available Tuesday)
Laredo Morning Times

Five best new thrillers and mysteries to read in June

As a semblance of late-pandemic "normal" life blossoms, angst and turmoil - and sometimes justice - still reign in five of June's best mysteries and thrillers. One even features a pandemic that makes covid-19 look like a month in the country. - - - "Bath Haus" By P.J. Vernon (Doubleday)