The Books That Shaped Me: Adele Parks
Welcome to 'The books that shaped me' - a Good Housekeeping series in which authors talk us through the reads that stand out for them. This week, we're hearing from author Adele Parks. Adele is the author of 20 novels, all of them bestsellers. Her most recent books, Lies Lies Lies and Just My Luck, were both Sunday Times no.1s. She's also an ambassador of The National Literacy Trust and The Reading Agency, charities that are devoted to encouraging emerging adult readers and children who are finding the magic of books. Her latest novel, Both Of You, is out now.www.goodhousekeeping.com