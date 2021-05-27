Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Misano Replaces Silverstone on GT2 Europe Calendar

By Daniel Lloyd
sportscar365.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fanatec GT2 European Series has adjusted its 2021 season calendar with a round at Misano being introduced to replace Silverstone on the five-event schedule. Silverstone was originally due to stage a pair of 50-minute standalone GT2 races during the Intelligent Money British GT Championship weekend on June 26-27. However,...

sportscar365.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Gt Championship#Gt World Challenge Europe#Challenge Cup#Sprint Corporation#European#Gt2 European Series#Sro Motorsports Group#Gtwc Europe Sprint Cup#Brands Hatch#Monza#Misano July#Racing#Spa Francorchamps#Races#Aws Sprint Cup#Entries#Logistical Challenges#Field#Misano Replaces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brexit
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
Motorsportsspeedcafe.com

GALLERY: Piastri’s Silverstone F1 run

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section. Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

bLU cRU European Cup officially underway in Misano

The 2021 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup officially got underway with pre-season testing at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, where the 25 promising young talents got a first taste of their Yamaha R3 bikes and received their race kits for the season. Designed to provide a route from national...
MotorsportsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Prepares To Tackle Pikes Peak

The Pikes Peak International Hillclimb is one of the most challenging motorsport events in the world, pushing cars and drivers to the absolute limit. It's also incredibly dangerous: one false move will send you careering off a cliff. Covering 12.42-miles, the treacherous mountain circuit reaches a peak altitude of 14,115 feet above sea level. It's the perfect location for automakers to show off a car's capabilities. Bentley has achieved multiple lap records and is hoping to set another one with the new Continental GT3 Pikes Peak.
Motorsportsf1tothemax.com

Alpine Academy duo given Silverstone F1 test

Formula 2 Championship front-runners Guanyu Zhou and Oscar Piastri have increased their F1 car experience in a private test at Silverstone. The duo are both members of the Alpine Academy and are competing for different teams in F2 this year, Zhou for UNI-Virtuosi Racing while Piastri moved into Mick Schumacher’s old place at Prema.
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

Marco Polo Motorsports Rides the Rollercoaster of GT4 America at VIR

ALTON, Vir., (June 6, 2021) – Marco Polo Motorsports experienced lows and highs during Rounds 5 and 6 at Virginia International Raceway. Though the No. 71 KTM X-Bow and drivers Nicolai Elghanayan and Mads Siljehaug had a sluggish start in the scorching heat and humidity, they were able to secure fifth in class and valuable points for the GT4 America championship on Saturday.
MotorsportsMCN

MotoE Barcelona: Miquel Pons takes historic victory for Lucio Cecchinello Racing

Miquel Pons created history for the LCR team in Barcelona at the weekend when he clinched his maiden victory in the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup. The rookie's victory was Lucio Cecchinello's team's first in MotoE, which means that they have now won races in each of the four categories that they've competed in. LCR have a total of 25 victories: 12 in the 125cc class, nine in the 250cc class, three in MotoGP and one in MotoE.
Motorsportssportscar365.com

Weekly Racing Roundup (6.7.21)

Nielsen Racing notched up its first Michelin Le Mans Cup victory with a Ligier since 2018 as Colin Noble and Tony Wells won Saturday’s two-hour LMP3 race at Paul Ricard. After taking over the wheel from Wells’ opening stint, Noble beat Cool Racing’s Matt Bell in the closing stages to secure top honors for Nielsen’s No. 7 Ligier JS P320 Nissan.
Detroit, MIracefans.net

Ferrucci handed two more IndyCar starts with RLL in Detroit

Santino Ferrucci will start two further races for Rahal Letterman Lanigan in this weekend’s IndyCar double-header in Detroit. The 23-year-old, who lost his full-time drive with Coyne at the end of last season, returned to the series with RLL at the Indianapolis 500. He drove a third car alongside regular drivers Takuma Sato and Garham Rahal.
Motorsportsblackbookmotorsport.com

Ferrari WEC outfit extends AF Course partnership

Collaboration on GTE Pro programme to continue until end of 2022. Ahead of a return to prototype racing in 2023, Ferrari’s World Endurance Championship (WEC) outfit have extended their partnership with fellow Italian racing team AF Course. In February, it was announced that Ferrari would be returning to the Le...
Motorsportssportscar365.com

Toyota, Alpine Made Heavier in Portimao Hypercar BoP

Toyota Gazoo Racing and Alpine Endurance Team will run with heavier cars in the Hypercar class at round two of the FIA World Endurance Championship this weekend, according to a Balance of Performance bulletin for the 8 Hours of Portimao. The two Toyota GR010 Hybrid Le Mans Hypercars will run...
Motorsportsnewpaper24.com

F1 – FIA pays tribute to Mansour Ojjeh (1952-2021) – NEWPAPER24

F1 – FIA pays tribute to Mansour Ojjeh (1952-2021) The FIA Household is saddened to listen to of the passing of Mansour Ojjeh, at this time, June 6, on the age of 68. A significant determine in Formulation 1 for the reason that late Nineteen Seventies, Ojjeh was most related to the McLaren group and performed a serious function within the improvement of the race group and the broader corporations of the McLaren Group from the mid-Nineteen Eighties onwards.
Motorsportssuzuki-racing.com

YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL SUZUKI ON TRACK AT LE MANS

Yoshimura SERT Motul Suzuki were on track today for a final shakedown test ahead of the opening round of the 2021 Endurance World Championship this weekend at Le Mans in France. The four-rider team of Gregg Black, Xavier Simeon, Kazuki Watanabe and Sylvain Guintoli - Suzuki’s MotoGP test rider –...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Ferrari's Le Mans Hypercar programme to be run by AF Corse

The Italian manufacturer has revealed that it will be continuing a relationship with AF Corse that stretches back to 2006 and has encompassed its factory GTE Pro campaigns in the WEC since the rebirth of the series in 2012. The Ferrari LMH prototypes will be entered under the Ferrari -...
Motorsportsnewpaper24.com

Assertion on FIA Method 2 Function Race, Azerbaijan – NEWPAPER24

Assertion on FIA Method 2 Function Race, Azerbaijan. The FIA advises that, following an incident in the course of the FIA Method 2 Function Race immediately, 06/06/21, in Azerbaijan, the driving force of automobile #10, Theo Pourchaire, has been taken to The Central Hospital of Oil Staff for therapy of a fractured arm.
Motorsportsnbnews24.com

Detroit IndyCar and IMSA weekend schedule at Belle Isle

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix offered by Lear will welcome followers in its grandstands and attendees on the Belle Isle occasion can even be capable of entry the Fifth Third Financial institution Paddock freed from cost. Learn Additionally: Grand Prix organizers introduced that a number of thousand extra reserved grandstand tickets can be obtainable to followers at this yr’s occasion. Tickets are actually obtainable for on-line buy. Consequently, Grand Prix organizers are opening up the Fifth Third Financial institution Paddock to all reserved grandstand ticketholders, in addition to followers that buy common admission tickets for race weekend. Schedule – all occasions native (Japanese) Friday, June 11 eight.00-9.30am – IMSA first practice9.50-10.30am – Indy Lights observe12.00-1.40pm – IMSA second practice2.30-Three.00pm – Indy Lights qualifying for Race 13.30-Four.35pm – IMSA qualifying5.00-6.15pm – IndyCar observe Saturday, June 12 9.30-9.50am – Indy Lights qualifying for Race 210.10-10.30am – IMSA warm-up11.00-11.45am – IndyCar qualifying for Race 112.10-1.00pm – Indy Lights RACE 11.58pm – IndyCar “Drivers, begin your engines”2.00-Four.00pm – NBC broadcast2.05pm – Inexperienced flag: NTT IndyCar Collection’ Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix offered by Lear (70 laps)5.00pm – IMSA formation laps5.10pm – IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Automobile Championship race (1hr40minutes)Sunday, June 13 9.15-10.00am – IndyCar qualifying for Race 210.35-11.25am – Indy Lights Race 212.00-Three.00pm – NBC broadcast12.43pm – IndyCar “Drivers, begin your engines”12.50pm – Inexperienced flag: NTT IndyCar Collection’ Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix offered by Lear (70 laps) #31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac DPi, DPi: Felipe Nasr, Pipo Derani Photograph by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Photographs.
Motorsportssportscar365.com

Marco Andretti Confirmed for LMP3 Debut at 6H Watkins Glen

Marco Andretti will make his LMP3 debut in the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen, co-driving Andretti Autosport’s Ligier JS P320 Nissan with third cousin Jarett Andretti and Rolex 24 at Daytona class winner Oliver Askew. As previously reported by Sportscar365, the IndyCar star had been in line to make...
Motorsportsnetworthynewz.com

Character building WTCR return for Cupra’s Huff

The 2012 World Touring Car champion suffered contact in both races at Germany’s famous 15.77-mile circuit leaving the Briton frustrated that he was unable to show his true pace on his first WTCR start since 2019. Huff had enjoyed a strong start from 18th on the grid in his Zengo...
Motorsportsnewpaper24.com

WEC: Ferrari and AF Corse staff up for LMH programme – NEWPAPER24

WEC: Ferrari and AF Corse staff up for LMH programme. Ferrari has formally introduced its partnership with AF Corse to collaborate within the administration of the staff that can work alongside Competizioni GT within the producer’s Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) programme, beginning in 2023. The entry will compete within the...
Motorsportssportscarracingnews.com

RLR MSPORT FOURTH IN ELMS AND LE MANS CUP IN LE CASTELLET

RLR MSport crossed the line fourth in LMP3 in the European Le Mans Series (ELMS) 4 Hours of Le Castellet (4-6 June) with Mike Benham, Alex Kapadia and Malthe Jakobsen. Benham got a clean start from P9 on the LMP3 grid but ran consistently in eighth place during the opening exchanges, before quickly ducking into the pits for a fuel-fill and fresh tyres in reaction to a timely Full Course Yellow (FCY).