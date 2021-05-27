Rush Consistently Called Out Democrat Climate Hypocrisy

KEN: A moment ago we were talking about the constant flip-flopping of just about every issue that initially we’re told is just so important, no matter what it is. Especially from the Biden regime. But this has gone on for years. Part of the reason it’s so hard to push back against the climate change cult, and it is a cult if you look up the definition. These people that are so invested in “climate change is the root of all evil,” that’s the problem. Many of us just think it’s weather. Because it has been pushed from on high from international organizations. Many have been exposed as fraudulent. But it doesn’t matter.