New Hope, MN

New Hope City Council Accepts 2020 Audit Report

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Hope City Council formally accepted the 2020 Financial Audit Report at its meeting of May 24. Bill Lauer, from the certified public accounting firm of Malloy, Montague, Karnowski, Radosevich, and Co. (MMKR) provided an overview of the scope of the audit, findings and opinions of the city’s records and financial data. MMKR did not identify any deficiencies in internal controls considered to be material weaknesses, there were no instances of non-compliance, they reported no findings, and they encountered no difficulties in dealing with management in performing and completing the audit.

