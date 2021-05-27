Cancel
New CU Program Tackles Medicine’s Tough Realities Before They Matter

By Debra Melani
cuanschutz.edu
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor medical interns, a day at work can bring a lot of challenging firsts. The first time telling a mother her child is dying. The first time failing to resuscitate a patient or treating a patient with opioid disorder. This year, the CU School of Medicine launched an intensive training program aimed at sending its graduates into that world of firsts well-armed to handle them with skill, confidence and compassion. The program’s creators expect the novel curriculum will serve as a model, making a difference in healthcare nationwide.

news.cuanschutz.edu
#Opioids#Opioid Use Disorder#Addiction Medicine#Opioid Pain Medicine#Medical Students#Situation Lab#Medical School#The Cu School Of Medicine#Md#Ttr#The School Of Medicine#Cape#Program#Teaching Techniques#Understanding#Real World Challenges#Colorado School#Pain Management#Medical Interns#Opioid Addiction
