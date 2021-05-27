New CU Program Tackles Medicine’s Tough Realities Before They Matter
For medical interns, a day at work can bring a lot of challenging firsts. The first time telling a mother her child is dying. The first time failing to resuscitate a patient or treating a patient with opioid disorder. This year, the CU School of Medicine launched an intensive training program aimed at sending its graduates into that world of firsts well-armed to handle them with skill, confidence and compassion. The program’s creators expect the novel curriculum will serve as a model, making a difference in healthcare nationwide.news.cuanschutz.edu